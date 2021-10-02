MAFS: Virginia Coombs reveals what kind of guy she wants after Erik Lake divorce

MAFS Virginia Coombs is ready for a new man. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married At First Sight’s Season 12 alum Virginia Coombs is officially single and ready to mingle.

Virginia reveals what she finds attractive in a man

Virginia Coombs is officially divorced from her MAFS husband Erik Lake and is on the hunt for a new man in her life.

Virginia posted a video to her Tik Tok outlining the qualities she is looking for in a partner.

It comes as no surprise that Virginia listed “loves rescue animals” as one of the things she looks for in a man. Virginia’s bond with her rescue dog Rockie is a big part of her life. In fact, Rockie was one of the things that she and her ex-husband Erik Lake, often fought about and might have actually been a factor in the two’s divorce.

So Virginia listing her preference for an animal lover definitely tracks.

The next item on her list is a bit more surprising, as she says she is attracted to “cute boys” who “care about human rights.”

Virginia adds in the caption that those qualities are “gonna be a yes” from her.

Could Virginia be throwing shade at Erik in her video?

While initially, the video may seem harmless enough, given Virginia and Erik’s recent social media war, all videos may not be as innocent as they initially seem.

This video especially seems suspect, given the constant battles the couple had had over Virginia’s rescue dog, Rockie, and his behavior. Erik felt the dog needed more discipline and fought with Virginia to take Rockie to a dog trainer.

Virginia would fire back saying it wasn’t Erik’s dog and the couple went round and round with this issue right up until Decision Day, and beyond. The issue showed up again on the MAFS Couples Cam.

So could Virginia be saying “loves rescue animals” to subtly throw shade at her ex Erik?

The other quality she listed, “cares about human rights,” is also not something we have heard much from Virginia on before — until recently, that is.

Following the finalization of their divorce, Virginia and Erik decided to try for an amicable meetup. But the get-together did not go as planned with Virginia taking to social media following the incident.

She claimed the fighting had escalated to the point that she had to get out of the car in the middle of the street and get an Uber home. The video culminated in Virginia calling Erik a “narcissist with a God complex” saying he would not recognize his own privilege and how it affected others.

Soon after, Virginia posted another very controversial video to her Tik Tok comparing her situation to the case of Gabby Petito. While she added a disclaimer that none of her ex’s had ever physically assaulted her, she did make it clear that she felt she had not been treated well.

Between the videos and the couple’s constant battles over Rockie, it’s clear that Virginia feels that Erik doesn’t care very much about people or animals. So could this be another attempt by Virginia to poke at her ex, Erik?

Whether the list is aimed at Erik directly or is just things Virginia feels she has learned from her relationship with him, it definitely seems Virginia is ready to move on and start her new post MAFS life with a new man.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.