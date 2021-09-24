MAFS: Virginia Coombs isn’t watching Season 13 of Married At First Sight, calls it ‘triggering’

MAFS Virginia Coombs feels triggered. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married At First Sight hopes to give singles a chance at lasting love, but unfortunately, all the endings aren’t “happily ever after” and for the couples who it doesn’t work out for, the experience itself can hold some unpleasant memories.

As is the case for Married At First Sight Season 12 alum, Virginia Coombs.

Virginia calls the new MAFS season ‘triggering’

Not every marriage on Married, At First Sight, is made to last. Virginia Coombs and her now ex-husband Erik Lake’s was one of the marriages that didn’t make it to the finish line of forever, leaving her with some less than pleasant memories of the experience.

In a recent video posted to Virginia’s Tik Tok, Virginia responded to a fan’s question in the comments.

The fan asked what Virginia thought of a couple from the new season, and Virginia responded saying that she had actually not watched any of the current season of Married At First Sight.

Virginia admitted that she was unable to watch the new season as it was “triggering” for her.



Virginia holds unpleasant memories

Virginia posted the video to her TikTok, comparing her situation to the recent domestic abuse case of Gabby Petito and throwing shade at her now ex-husband Erik Lake who has often been labeled the “calm one” in their fights and marriage overall. Virginia went on to say in the video, that often the “calm one” was the aggressor in these situations. While she did add a disclaimer to the video that Erik nor any of her ex’s had ever physically abused her, the implication is clear that she did not feel Erik treated her well.

Overall Virginia has had a tough week. Between a meetup with her ex-husband Erik Lake that went terribly awry, and the subsequent fallout from the video she posted to Tik Tok putting the incident on blast and calling Erik a “narcissist”, Virginia has probably had better weeks.

But the recent drama with her ex isn’t the only thing keeping Virginia from tuning into the new season. Virginia recently opened up about how being on Married At First Sight and filming her split with her now ex-husband, Erik Lake, had given her anxiety. She revealed the anxiety had become so intense that she had even tried medication for it, but that it had not worked for her. Virginia revealed she was also in therapy and continues to seek help for her social anxiety through a therapist.

Needless to say with all that is going on with her right now, it is clear why Virginia Coombs might have a hard time watching the dramatic new season of Married At First Sight.

