MAFS viewers slam Alexis for asking Justin to give away his dog after violent incident

During the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Season 15 couple Alexis and Justin encountered a violent situation when they were trying to introduce their pets.

Justin’s larger dog Maya attacked Alexis’ smaller dog Newton and caused an injury to his eye. The incident scared Alexis and put her off toward Maya, who Justin sent to a school for a few weeks to teach her how to be less aggressive.

When Alexis and Justin sat down with Pastor Cal to discuss how to overcome the situation as a couple, Alexis insisted that Justin get rid of Maya if she felt uncomfortable around her.

Justin asked for another chance and said the decision to give Maya up would be tough for him, and Alexis snapped at him by saying she thought he had already made his mind up to get rid of Maya if she said so.

MAFS viewers on social media have judged the ugly situation.

In an Instagram post replaying the discussion clip about what to do, viewers slammed Alexis for being callous and unreasonable and condemned sending the dog away. They also called her out for using this situation as a way out of the relationship.

MAFS cast member Alexis wants Justin to give up his dog

The MAFS official page on Instagram replayed the clip of Alexis and Justin talking about what to do regarding Justin’s dog Maya after she attacked Alexis’ dog.

Justin asked Alexis for “another chance with Maya.”

Alexis replied, “If it doesn’t work out, you’re sending her.” Justin then talked about how it wasn’t an easy decision, and Alexis thought the decision was already made.

Alexis then gave the ultimatum, “If Maya is going to continue to be aggressive, I am not going to stay anywhere where I don’t feel safe, so I will not be with Justin.”

In the post’s caption, the MAFS page asked fans, “Should Justin have to give up his dog?”

MAFS viewers slammed Alexis for asking to give up his dog

Many outraged MAFS viewers landed in the comments to slam Alexis for her attitude around the unfortunate situation.

A top comment read, “NO. NO WAY. Don’t do it. Pets are not disposable and he had it since it was born.”

Another popular position stated, “Nope. Don’t do it Justin. She’s been by your side longer than Alexis. Accidents happen. Learn to grow and work through it. Work with the Dogs. Stay strong Justin.”

A different viewer commented, “No… lots of things can be done before ever doing that.”

Someone else remarked, “Now Alexis you just tryna find ways to leave. And why would he give up his dog for somOne he might not even be with in 8wks girrrlll bye! A mistake is a mistake 😂.”

Yet another critic jabbed, “No he should not . Alexis step up and treat maya as your child as much as you do newton . That’s horrible.”

One person shared that they thought Alexis was “looking for a way out ….”

Do you think Alexis is handling these circumstances correctly?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.