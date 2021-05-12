MAFS Unmatchables exclusive: Gabrielle gets a confidence boost before her big date

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables is back this week to dazzle us again with a couple of MAFS applicants that were deemed “unmatchable” in terms of the main show but who deserve their own shots at finding love.

Tonight we get to meet Gabrielle, who recently lost a bunch of weight, but inside, she still sees that overweight girl despite shedding the pounds and looking fabulous.

In an effort to help improve the way she sees and feels about herself, the Married at First Sight experts set up a big surprise for Gabrielle ahead of her date night and we get to see her dealing with and overcoming some insecurities while getting a cute makeover in the process.

Dr. Viviana wants Gabrielle to let down those walls

This Married at First Sight: Umatchables exclusive preview begins with Dr. Viviana calling Gabrielle out for her history of “text flings,” or basically online relationships that never turn into anything real.

“We’re here to help you find real life love,” Dr. Viviana explains as she prepares to reveal the photoshoot.

She explains that she wants to show Gabrielle how other people see her in an effort to build her self-esteem and help her to love herself better.

Apparently, Gabrielle has been getting in her own way when it comes to dating by putting up walls and refusing to be vulnerable. It also sounds like she’s refusing to meet those she is interested in in person because of issues with her self-confidence.

“If you want a real-life relationship, tear down those walls,” Dr. Viviana tells Gabrielle. “Get comfortable with vulnerability because confidence starts with just being in your own skin.”

So when Dr. Viviana asks if Gabrielle is ready, she says that she is and they set off to get her all dressed up.

Gabrielle slays in a short dress and hot pink heels

Gabrielle’s first look for her photoshoot consisted of a sleeveless, short black dress and hot pink heels. She looked amazing in it and Dr. Viviana was quick to compliment her legs, which were exposed from just above the knee on down.

So when Gabrielle tried to grab a scarf to accent her look, she was quickly called out for trying to cover up. After all, this whole shoot was set up in an effort to show Gabrielle’s new body off and not to cover it up.

It didn’t take long for Dr. Viviana to snatch that scarf back and send Gabrielle out in front of the camera without her cover up and we can’t wait to see how the photos turned out.

Gabrielle seems to be the complete opposite of last week’s MAFS Unmatchables star Evan Nicole, who was very outgoing and body positive but had a few odd habits that made the experts think she couldn’t be matched for marriage quite yet.

Be sure to check out the exclusive sneak peek above and then tune in tonight to see who the MAFS experts matched her up with.

Gabrielle is surprised to learn that she will be doing a photoshoot. Pic credit: Lifetime

MAFS Unmatchables airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.