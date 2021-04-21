Exclusive Interview: Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Cal talk about their brand new show, Unmatchables

Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Cal dish on their latest project, Unmatchables. Pic credit: Youtube

While not everyone is ready to get Married at First Sight, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson are back with their relationship expertise to help even more unlucky singles find love.

Rather than matching hopeful singles with their future spouses, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Cal are taking it one step back to get the singles ready to simply start dating.

The newest spin-off to the MAFS franchise, Unmatchables will take previous MAFS applicants that were not ready to get married and throw them into a dating crash course especially curated by the experts.

Although they were previously deemed unmatchable, the experts believe with a few tweaks, they can be turned around.

After going thru the expertly crafted process, the participant is set on a blind date to test their newly acquired skills.

Monsters & Critics recently spoke with Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Cal on the new singles, what makes them unmatchable, and their expert process.

Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Cal talk about their brand new show, Unmatchables

Compared to MAFS, Unmatchables is a whole different ball game.

After realizing that a lot of people who apply for the new take on arranged marriage aren’t exactly ready for the process, Pastor Cal and Dr. Viviana are here to tell them not to lose hope.

Further explaining the differences between the two shows, Pastor Cal clarified, “Unlike Married at First Sight, where we can give them homework and see them progress throughout the entire season and work on those things, Unmatchables is a little different because every episode is self-contained.”

Detailing the two expert makeovers the participants undergo each week, Pastor Cal told Monsters & Critics, “One is personality-driven, one is physical where we change their appearance. I mean, there is some serious changes that need to be made.”

“All of the makeovers are customized to what the person needs. So you’re never going to see the same thing twice,” Dr. Viviana added.

Getting them ready for ‘I can’ rather than ‘I do’

While these singles won’t be necessarily ready to say I do after their sessions with the experts, Dr. Viviana and Pastor Cal are simply hoping for “I can” or “I might again” when it comes to dating.

Dr. Viviana explained, “I think hopefully what we’re trying to get at is to just get them to feel more confident in their dating abilities.”

“People who fail at relationships, it doesn’t mean they are failures,” Pastor Cal added. “We want all these indivduals to realize that they do have what it takes and they deserve to be loved.”

Summing up the goal of the show, Pastor Cal ended the conversation by saying, “If you want to be loved, and you want to love rightly – sometimes you have to change yourself. There are things about you that have to change, things about you that you have to alter in order to get ready for that all-important step of growing in a love relationship.”

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables premieres Wednesday, April 21 at 10/9c on Lifetime.