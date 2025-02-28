MAFS throwback: Here’s why the experts matched Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald

Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald should get a little bonus on their paychecks for saving the season.

They’re the only Season 18 match who chose to stay married on Decision Day and after the disaster that was Season 17, the show needed a win.

In terms of happily married couples, the marital experiment has a very low success rate.

With the latest addition of Camille and Thomas, the show has produced 12 successful marriages despite matching over 74 couples throughout the years.

Monsters and Critics recently revealed which MAFS couples are still together, but at the time, the Season 18 duo hadn’t yet decided if they would stay married or get divorced.

Now it’s official, so let’s do a little throwback to earlier this season when Camille and Thomas were matched by the experts, Dr. Pia, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper.

Here’s why the MAFS experts matched Camille and Thomas

During the Matchmaking Special at the start of Season 18, Camille and Thomas were mere strangers to each other and us.

However, after watching the cute couple get married and seeing their relationship blossom during the eight-week experiment, we wanted to examine why they were matched in the first place.

After Pastor Cal’s home visit with Camille, he was convinced she deserved to get picked for the show.

“This is such a lovely, lovely woman, she really is. She’s just so worthy,” said Pastor Cal to the other experts. “I can’t see anything in Camille that a man would not want.”

The man in question was Thomas, and all three experts agreed that the 42-year-old was her perfect match because he was “kind” and “accepting.”

Thomas, like Camille, is bi-racial and they share a love for music, dancing, and sports. But the straight-laced banker also needed someone to take him out of his comfort zone.

“He can give her what she wants the most and that is a marriage and a family… and someone who’s there for her,” reasoned Dr. Pepper. “I think that Camille and Thomas are a great match.”

Camille and Thomas are still together

The experts deserve a pat on the back for pairing this cute couple, and after so many failed attempts last season, they needed a win.

Not only did Camille and Thomas choose to stay married on Decision Day, but by all accounts they are still going strong.

Viewers will get an update on the duo’s relationship during the two-part reunion and the Where Are They Now special, which will air in March.

Check out the Season 18 matchmaking clip of Thomas and Camille below.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.