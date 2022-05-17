MAFS stars react to the Season 14 finale with emojis

Married at First Sight alumni capture their reaction to the finale with emojis. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alumni have been tuning into the MAFS Season 14 finale and sharing their thoughts.

With the MAFS Season 14 finale finally airing, MAFS alum expressed their reaction to the finale with emojis.

Here’s how the MAFS alum and expert Dr. Viviana illustrated their emotions about MAFS Season 14 Decision Day.

MAFS alumni react to the recent Decision Day finale

Married at First Sight’s official Instagram page asked viewers to weigh in with their reaction to the surprising Decision Day episode that recently aired.

Tons of fans weighed in with their thoughts, and some MAFS alumni also left a comment.

Married at First Sight Season 11 fan favorite and expecting mother Amani Randall commented with her finale reaction, writing, “Me: 🤯.”

Married at First Sight Season 8 star Stephanie Serene commented, “Well they surely fooled me,” with a hand-over-eye emoji.

Dr. Viviana says MAFS experts were ‘emotional messes’ on Decision Day

MAFS expert Dr. Viviana also used emojis to comment on her reaction.

Dr. Viviana placed four whole red hearts and one broken red heart emoji to represent the five Boston couples. The four full hearts represented the four couples that chose to stay married on Decision Day. The broken-hearted emoji seemingly represented Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, who decided to get a divorce shortly after the honeymoon.

The Married at First Sight Season 14 Decision Day was an emotional one for the experts, with Dr. Viviana, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper shedding lots of tears in their final meeting with each of the four couples.

Dr. Viviana further elaborated on her Decision Day thoughts in the comment section.

Dr. Viviana addressed all the tears, writing, “They should’ve put the tissue box on my side but my side was in plain view of the cameras. We were emotional messes after meeting the couples about their entire marriages for over an hour and a half each.”

The MAFS experts appear to be thrilled with the Decision Day success from Married at First Sight Season 14, but viewers were more skeptical.

After the finale, many viewers voiced feeling the couples were coerced into saying yes, especially since their relationships had appeared so dysfunctional throughout the season.

Tune in this Wednesday to see if the MAFS Season 14 couples remained married by the reunion.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.