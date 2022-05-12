MAFS viewers accuse Decison Day results of being ‘fake’ Dr. Viviana responds

The Married at First Sight Season 14 finale raises suspicion. Pic credit: Lifetime

Almost every season of Married at First Sight has featured couples who want to get a divorce on Decision Day.

However, Married at First Sight Season 14 was different, with all four remaining couples deciding to stay married.

Fans were suspicious of all the couples saying yes, especially after the pairs exhibited dysfunction and blatant issues.

Critics found the D-Day outcome to appear fake and even speculated that the couples and experts were paid bonuses based on saying yes. Dr. Viviana caught wind of the accusations and shared her reaction.

MAFS fans question Decision Day results

MAFS viewers took to Twitter to air out their suspicions regarding the sincerity of all four couples agreeing to stay married.

One viewer expressed feeling that this “Episode was fake as hell. You can not convince me they didn’t pay all of them extra to say yes so this season didn’t look like a complete failure.”

This was episode was fake as hell. You can not convince me they didn’t pay all of them extra to say yes so this season didn’t look like a complete failure #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/w6VfQgZckJ — Marilyn Moncunt (@EdEddNReady) May 12, 2022

Another tweeted, “Decision Day feeling staged AF at this point. Because… No.”

MAFS fans felt adamant that money had to be involved in the couples saying yes, with one viewer tweeting, “What kind of retention bonuses did the producers pay these couples to say ‘Yes’?????”

And another added, “There has to be money involved, it’s the only logical explanation.”

there has to be money involved, it’s the only logical explanation #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/wq9WiCLUhv — Sl*t 4 Jack Harlow (@phatcat42069) May 12, 2022

A MAFS fan believed the experts might have benefitted from Decision Day as well and tweeted, “The experts getting a bonus this season.”

Dr. Viviana calls MAFS fans ‘funny’ for thinking Decision Day was fake

One MAFS viewer became convinced that bonuses were issued out after so many others commented on it, and they tweeted, “Now that y’all are saying it, I believe it lol. There was probably definitely a ‘say yes’ bonus lol.”

Dr. Viviana reacted to the tweet, saying, “Wow, now a yes is fake? Lol y’all are so funny.”

Wow, now a yes is fake? Lol y'all are so funny pic.twitter.com/HkyD9D2Quq — Dr. Viviana Coles, DMFT, LMFT, CST (@DoctorViviana) May 12, 2022

The initial tweeter doubled down on their take while explaining why it’s valid to question the Decision Day results, writing, “2 couples are mentally and emotionally abusive and one spouse does not like their partner at all. We’re not being funny, we’re confused. Either the editing is wildly erroneous or it’s fake. Hell y’all even look shocked!”

2 couples are mentally and emotionally abusive and one spouse does not like their partner at all. We’re not being funny, we’re confused. Either the editing is wildly erroneous or it’s fake. Hell y’all even look shocked! #MAFSBoston #mafs #marriedatfirstsight https://t.co/eT3vqLEEMU — 📺 (@WayToTheShows) May 12, 2022

Another agreed and replied to Dr. Viviana, “Yes fake! Girl these people needed therapy not marriage, and you know it!”

While everyone said yes on Decision Day, some are still hoping that the couples will divorce.

A viewer tweeted, “No matter tonight’s outcome, I sincerely hope and pray that everyone is divorced at the reunion.”

Who do you predict will still be married by the time of the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.