MAFS finale: Who said yes on Decision Day? 

The Married at First Sight Season 14 finale aired this week and finally gave fans long-awaited answers.

Four of the five Boston couples made it to Decision Day, despite many rocky moments and ups and downs.

And in a rare franchise moment, all four couples gave the same answer on Decision Day.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency agree on Decision Day

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency had their fair share of fights and disagreements, but they managed to become pals over the course of their marriage.

However, the two struggled to move past the friend zone, leaving viewers’ to speculate if their lack of romantic chemistry and physical touch would lead to divorce.

When Decision Day arrived, Michael and Jasmina admitted that their physical connection was still stagnant, but that wasn’t a big enough deal-breaker to end their marriage.

Michael and Jasmina agreed that they wanted to give their relationship more time to explore, so they said yes on Decision Day.

Interestingly, Michael and Jasmina also revealed that they wouldn’t be living together after Decision Day, so time will tell if the distance hurt or helped their marriage when they return for the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode have faith in their chemistry

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode were a couple that stirred up lots of conversation for MAFS viewers.

MAFS fans were outraged at Olajuwon’s treatment of Katina throughout the marriage, especially because he appeared to want a maid more than a wife.

On Decision Day, Olajuwon continued to bluntly remark on ways he felt Katina was not ready to be a wife, particularly accusing her of being a lousy cook.

Despite Olajuwon and Katina’s struggles, the two both said yes on Decision Day and agreed to stay married.

Steve and Noi get emotional on Decision Day

Steve and Noi hit it off right away on their wedding day, and their relationship was smooth sailing in the beginning.

However, the most significant points of contention in Steve and Noi’s marriage were Steve being unemployed and Noi’s shady social media activity.

Steve not having a job was an issue that concerned Noi since she adamantly didn’t want to be the home’s breadwinner. Meanwhile, Steve didn’t want Noi to passive-aggressively broadcast all their issues on social media.

Noi and Steve were able to find more common ground towards the end of the eight weeks, and when Decision Day came, Noi broke down in tears as she expressed her appreciation for the way Steve loves her.

Steve and Noi both said yes to staying married.

Later, in a heartfelt moment, Steve got down on one knee and presented Noi with a ring pop and a diamond ring in front of the other Boston couples.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher give surprising answers on Decision Day

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher were one of the more explosive and drama-filled couples this season.

Mark appeared to shrink under Lindsey’s loud personality, and the two often struggled to get on the same wavelength, hitting below the belt in a few ugly arguments.

Lindsey and Mark often expressed major doubts about their marriage, but they sang a different tune on Decision Day.

Both Lindsey and Mark said yes and agreed to stay married.

Lindsey and Mark also revealed that their next steps would be to move into Mark’s family home, although they’ll be renovating it because Lindsey hated the old version.

It was a shock to see all four couples say yes on Decision Day. What do you think of the Decision Day results?

