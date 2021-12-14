MAFS star Michaela Clark talks battle with ADHD, says she ‘cried very heavy tears’ after being diagnosed

Michaela Clark shares how she reacted to her ADHD diagnosis. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Michaela Clark has learned a lot about herself since being on the show and getting both married and divorced from ex-husband Zack Freeman during the experiment.

On top of doing self-reflection and learning different outlets to channel her emotions, Michaela was also diagnosed with ADHD.

Michaela vulnerably shared with friends and followers about how she processed learning she had ADHD.

Michaela Clark says she cried when she was diagnosed

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Michaela opened up about her diagnosis and the way she and those around her responded to the news.

Michaela suggested that being diagnosed with ADHD was a journey that she first cried about but now can view in a more positive light.

Michaela wrote, “Please understand I can laugh about it now but I cried very heavy tears when I was diagnosed.”

Michaela revealed that she would tell people about her diagnosis by saying there was something wrong with her, but she had encouraging people around her who were able to help her not view ADHD as ‘wrong’ and rather as something that makes her unique.

Michaela wrote, “The way I explained it was ‘Y’all there was actually something wrong with me But because I’m surrounded by love. Everyone I told was like: “No! There’s nothing “wrong” with you! You just didn’t know how to manage your uniqueness.”

Michaela Clark bonds with Married at First Sight Season 13 cast members

Michaela didn’t seem to be particularly close to anyone during her season of Married at First Sight but, after the show wrapped, it’s clear she’s become good friends with several of her fellow cast members.

While Michaela has claimed that she is estranged from her now-notorious MAFS ex-husband Zack Freeman, she has been spending time bonding with castmates Gil, Johnny, Myrla, Rachel, and Brett.

During the Where Are They Now special, Michaela and Gil met up at a park and Michael even shared a photo from their time together and joked about Gil’s handsomeness while not so subtly shading Zack and Bao’s relationship.

Michaela also nerded out with Johnny Lam when they went to go see a Marvel movie together and Michaela recently had brunch with Johnny, Myrla, Rachel, and Brett as well.

It seems Michaela is keeping her focus on growing both as a person and in her friendships.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.