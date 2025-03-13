MAFS star Juan Franco goes public with new girlfriend

The secret is out!

Juan Franco has a new girlfriend; now that the season is over, he can finally share her with the world.

The Married at First Sight star showed off his new romance on social media, going public after Part 1 of the reunion aired.

Juan and his ex, Karla Juarez, faced challenges on the show, but viewers were impressed with how they handled the situation.

After weeks of marriage, the couple still lacked a romantic connection but stayed committed to completing the eight-week experiment.

Ultimately, Juan and Karla chose to get divorced on Decision Day and respectfully parted ways.

Juan wanted to remain friends with Karla, but initially, she wanted a clean break.

However, at the reunion, the former couple shared that they are still close, enjoying coffee hangouts and exchanging funny memes online.

Juan Franco goes public with his new girlfriend

Juan revealed during Part 1 of the reunion that he was in a relationship, and after the episode aired, he posted photos of his new girl.

One snap showed the duo all dressed up for a night out, and another photo showed the MAFS star and his girlfriend at a baseball game.

There’s also a photo of the brunette beauty posing in front of a Christmas tree, enjoying a holiday dinner, seemingly with Juan behind the camera.

Juan’s ex-wife, Karla Juarez, has also moved on with her life, revealing she’s back in the Chicago dating scene.

However, the 34-year-old is not seeing anyone serious; she’s just having fun and staying busy with her salon.

Juan Franco gets love from MAFS fans

MAFS fans took to Juan’s Instagram page with nothing but kind words for the Season 18 groom.

“You should be so proud of yourself; you handled yourself like a class act!” wrote one commenter. “One of my favorites of all mafs seasons! Wishing you all the best in life! We will miss seeing you on Tuesday nights!”

“You were the kindest, most realistic relationship to see in this season. A good man.🫶🏼 Dios te bendiga ❤️🙏🏼,” added someone else.

One viewer said Juan has “Restored hope that there are good men out there. You look happy-cheering you on!”

Another exclaimed, “Happy for you, Juan! Really enjoyed watching you this season and I really appreciated the way you and Karla laughed and had a good time… Best wishes to you and your beautiful girlfriend!”

Are you surprised that Juan and Karla have remained friends after their split ?

