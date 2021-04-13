MAFS spoilers: Virginia gets emotional due to Erik’s lack of effort in reaching out to her family

Virginia and Erik argue over family issues in upcoming episode. Pic credit:Lifetime

Married at First Sight couple Virginia and Erik will have more hurdles to cross in the upcoming episode of the Lifetime reality show.

This time, family connections will play a role in the issues affecting the new couple.

Erik and Virginia’s relationship has actually taken a surprising turn since their days as newlyweds.

While the hard-partying brunette seemed like an unlikely choice for the headstrong airline pilot, the couple actually hit it off on their wedding day.

They had an instant connection and were very much hot and heavy during the honeymoon. But when they got back to the real world, cracks soon started to show in their relationship.

For the past few weeks, their differences in lifestyle, politics, and even their future plans are becoming more glaring.

Virginia and Erik have now passed the one-month mark, but it’s hard to tell if they will decide to remain married on Decision Day.

During a scene for the upcoming episode, it’s obvious that the couple has even more obstacles to endure before making their final decision.

Virginia gets emotional over Erik’s relationship with her family

Erik and Virginia will continue to struggle with their relationship during the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight. This time around, it’s family that seems to be causing a rift between them.

In a clip for the show, a tearful Virginia confronts Erik about his relationship–or lack thereof-with her family.

“You haven’t really talked to my family and you haven’t really met half of them,” noted the 26-year-old. “And it’s just hard cause they do mean so much to me.”

The video then cuts away to Virginia talking to the cameras about the situation.

“He says family is so important to him, so I guess I expected a little more on his side. And I haven’t been receiving it. You know he doesn’t have any of my family members’ numbers, he doesn’t really talk to any of them.”

She continued, “It’s easy with his family close. But I do feel like I’ve made a really big effort to talk to his mom regularly. I talk to his sister-in-law regularly and I do feel like that’s been one-sided.”

Can Virginia and Erik get through their differences?

The Married at First Sight couple have had quite a few issues to contend with since tying the knot, and it seems their age difference might have something to do with it.

While 34-year-old Erik is focused on family, Virginia is still very much into her hard-partying phase and is more carefree than Erik may have bargained for.

The couple also butted heads early on over Virginia’s male friends, and this continues to be an issue in their relationship.

While some viewers have touted Erik as too controlling others have also bashed Virginia for not being ready for marriage.

And with only a few episodes left before the couple makes a decision about their future, it’s hard to tell if these two will be able to work through their differences in time.

Do you think Virgina and Erik can make their marriage work?



Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.