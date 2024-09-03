MAFS Season 18 premiere date leaked — Here’s what we know

The Married at First Sight production team has left fans angry and frustrated amid months of silence regarding the new season.

That was likely due to the disaster that was Season 17, which many have dubbed as the worst in the show’s history.

However, after getting the bitter taste of the Denver cast from our palates, it’s time to pop the champagne because we have a Season 18 premiere date set for October.

Keep in mind, though, that the network hasn’t officially posted anything about the show, but the information was revealed by a trusted MAFS source who never gets it wrong.

Fans of the show are already chiming in on the news, hopeful that the Chicago matches will make up for the disappointing Denver cast.

That might be the reason for the lengthy pause this time around, after getting flooded with negative comments regarding the downward spiral that the show has taken.

Here’s when MAFS Season 18 is set to premiere

After a lengthy hiatus, MAFSFan posted an Instagram update about Season 18, and we couldn’t be more excited.

“A MAFSFan exclusive!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️,” the post read. “I am thrilled to share that I have received insider information that Married At First Sight Season 18 starts on Wednesday, October 2nd!”

The page also spilled a little tea about the Chicago cast after asking if viewers will be tuning in for the new season.

“Will you be watching?? No??! Awww c’mon…Admit it!! You’ve missed watching the train wreck that is MAFS,” the post continued. “From what I’m hearing, Chicago will be no exception! 🍵.”

If those sources are correct, an extended MAFS trailer should be released sometime soon, although we got a mini teaser a few months ago.

As for what else we know about Season 18, Dr Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pia Holec are all returning as experts.

Monsters and Critics also reported back in June that filming had commenced for the MAFS Season 18 Afterparty episodes as host Keisha Knight Pulliam posted snaps from the new studio.

Are MAFS viewers looking forward to the new season?

After the exciting update online, people took to the comments to share their expectations for the show.

“IT’S ABOUT TIME, GOSH!!!🔥🔥👏👏” a commenter exclaimed.

“ugh. i could NOT watch last season. it was so bad. hoping this season is better 😭,” said someone else.

An MAFS viewer reasoned, “Last season was awful. I really hope they weeded out the foolishness. I’m still going to watch though.😂🎢.”

Another added, “I hope this extended break in filming means they changed some formatting. Back to the old days of MAFS.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.