MAFS Season 16 star Jasmine Secrest in tears during romantic proposal

Jasmine Secrest is finally getting the happiness she deserves after a failed attempt at finding love on Married at First Sight.

We are excited to see that the Season 16 star is engaged, and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person.

The former pageant queen was emotional during the sweet surprise captured on video.

Jasmine’s soon-to-be husband pulled out all the stops to make the moment memorable and she deserves it after her disastrous experience on MAFS.

Jasmine was matched with Airris Williams, but he wasn’t attracted to his wife.

She remained graceful throughout the eight-week process and did everything to make the marriage work.

However, it wasn’t meant to be and the Nashville couple opted for divorce.

Jasmine has since put that nightmare experience behind her and now she’s moving on with a new man.

Jasmine is officially off the market, and the 33-year-old posted a video of her surprise engagement on Instagram.

The clip showed Jasmine entering a room and breaking down in tears upon seeing her friends and family.

The floor was littered with rose petals, and as she walked in, the MAFS alum was handed several red roses.

A large sign on the floor read “Marry me.” When Jasmine walked to the end of the room, her fiance got down on one knee and popped the question.

Who is Jasmine’s new fiance?

So… who is Jasmine’s fiance?

That’s what we’re trying to find out and we’ve been scouring social media for more information about the mystery man.

Jasmine has been very private about her relationship. She hasn’t posted any photos of her husband-to-be on her Instagram page.

They haven’t even gone Instagram official, so we’re calling this engagement video a hard launch. However, Jasmine didn’t tag her fiance in the post either.

Meanwhile, Jasmine’s castmates knew she was dating someone special as they’ve remained close over the years, even meeting on different occasions.

We spotted several alums in the comments congratulating the newly engaged MAFS alum.

“Friend boy SHOWED UP! This is so so sweet!!!! Happiness looks so good on you – so excited for you, friend! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Gina Micheletti.

“Congrats, Jazz! So happy for you! ❤️,” added Chris Thielk.

Chris’s wife Nicole Thielk exclaimed, “Not me crying over here!! My heart is so full and I love to see you happy, Jazzy girl. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Jasmine’s Season 16 castmate, Shaquille Dillon, wrote, “My dear friend, congratulations! Can’t wait to sit by Auntie Pat!”

Another castmate, Domynique Kloss, also commented, “Congratulations!!!!! 👏👏.”

