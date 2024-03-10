MAFS Season 16 cast reunites at Nashville’s newest hot spot

Kirsten Grimes is a social butterfly, and she recently invited several of her former costars for an epic night out.

The Married at First Sight Season 16 cast reunited over the weekend to check out the newest hot spot in Nashville.

Kirsten shared lots of snaps from their fun night out, which included, Domynique Kloss and her ex Mack Gilbert, Airris Williams, and Clint Webb — who had a mystery woman by his side — plus the only surviving couple from the season, Nicole and Chris Thielk.

Gina Micheletti, Jasmine Secrest, and Kirsten’s ex-husband Shaquille Dillon were missing from the fun.

The Nashville cast didn’t exactly have a successful season since all but one couple stayed together on Decision Day.

However, while they didn’t leave the eight-week experiment with the long-time partners they had hoped for they at least gained some valuable friends from their time on the show.

MAFS Season 16 cast enjoy a fun night out in downtown Nashville

The last time we saw the MAFS Season 16 reunited was back in January when they turned up to help celebrate Kirsten’s birthday.

However, they recently joined forces again to check out the newest downtown hotspot, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, owned by country singer, Garth Brooks.

The cast members gathered for a group photo as they partied together during what Kirsten called the “BEST NIGHT EVER!!”

“Downtown Nashville nights just got better with a visit to Garth Brooks’ newest gem, @friendsbarnash!! Sharing laughs and making memories with the best crew!” wrote Kirsten in her Instagram post.

Is Shaquille Dillon salty about missing out on the fun?

In case you’re wondering whether Shaquille was snubbed by his ex-wife, that’s not the case – although he tried to imply that in the comments.

“Wow. Yall didn’t even have the audacity to invite me. But I get it 😂,” he wrote.

However, Kirsten quickly clapped back and said “@dapperdillon stop the LIES lol. You were informed weeks IN ADVANCE!!!”

Those fans who showed up took to the comments to dish about the fun night. Meanwhile, the group is already making plans for another outing.

“So much fun!!!!” exclaimed Nicole.

Her husband Chris also said, “Was such a good time! We all should plan to do another get together soon!”

Making plans for the future. Pic credit: @kirstengrimes/Instagram

As for the other missing Season 16 cast members, Jasmine and Gina, it’s unclear if they were deliberately excluded from the outing or simply had other plans.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.