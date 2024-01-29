Kirsten Grimes celebrates birthday with MAFS Season 16 costars — Here’s who showed up

Kirsten Grimes has been celebrating for the past few days, and it all led up to an epic birthday bash in her hometown of Nashville, Tennesee.

The soiree kicked off over the weekend, and the Married at First Sight Season 16 star had several of her costars on the guest list.

Like many others before her, Kirsten didn’t get the perfect match she was promised when she signed up for the show.

However, she gained some solid friendships from the eight-week experiment.

Kirsten was matched with Shaquille, and things started slow between the couple but seemed to be building each week.

However, they had major hiccups as the self-proclaimed daddy’s girl made unrealistic demands from her new husband that caused him to pull back.

Kirsten took a lot of heat from viewers for being too high-maintenance, and ultimately her requirements proved too much for Shaquille.

The pair got divorced, but Kirsten has been living her best single life ever since.

MAFS Season 16 alums reunite to celebrate Kirsten Grimes’ birthday

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the MAFS Season 16 cast as they all returned to their little worlds after the show aired.

However, the Nashville costars remained close, and they showed up to celebrate with Kirsten over the weekend.

Kirsten found a new best friend in Nicole Thielk since they met on the show, so it wasn’t surprising that the brunette beauty and her husband, Chris Thielk, were in attendance.

However, we were surprised to see Clint Webb and Airris Williams in the mix.

Nicole enjoyed a daytime brunch with the birthday girl and a group of close girlfriends, and later in the evening, the men joined in for a fun night of bowling.

Missing from the celebration were Jasmine, Mackinley, Dominique, Gina, and Kirsten’s ex-husband Shaquille– whose invite likely got lost in the mail

Kirsten Grimes enjoyed a tropical getaway before her birthday bash

Kirsten has been posting photos and videos from her birthday celebration, and after the party, she took to Instagram to thank her loved ones.

“My heart is filled with joy ♥️,” wrote the MAFS star. Thank you family and friends for celebrating with me yesterday. I love yall forever!!”

“Cheers to family, friends, life, happiness, and abundance!!” she added.

Before the big birthday bash, Kirsten jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, for a well-needed vacation.

The successful Nashville realtor has been laser-focused on her career. So, she took some time away from the hustle and bustle to relax and enjoy the sun, sand, and sea.

Kirsten shared snaps from her tropical getaway and told her followers, “My favorite part of a vacation is listening to the sound of the ocean and feeling the sand between my toes.”

