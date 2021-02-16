MAFS: Paige says her marriage to Chris was at the expense of her ‘mental and emotional health’

Paige Banks was mentally affected by her marriage to Chris Williams. Pic credit:Lifetime

The Married at First Sight experiment is not for the faint of heart.

After all, it takes a certain level of bravery to marry a stranger.

However, no one could prepare for the rollercoaster ride that Paige Banks has gone on, mere hours after tying the knot with Chris Williams.

It’s not clear why the experts thought Chris was ready to take part in the experiment since he was engaged just months before going on the show.

Nevertheless, he was matched with Paige and has dropped one bombshell after another on his unsuspecting bride.

After telling Paige he had no attraction to her the morning after consummating their marriage, Chris wasn’t quite done yet.

He later revealed that his ex-fiancee was pregnant with his child.

Not only did this happen on their honeymoon, but it was just days into their marriage.

With all those bombs being dropped, it’s no surprise that Paige’s marriage to Chris affected her mental health.

Paige talks about her mental and emotional health

Paige was a guest on the latest episode of Married at First Sight Unfiltered, and her marriage to Chris was a major topic of conversation.

The Married at First Sight star had to rewatch some painful scenes from the show.

One moment was the night after consummating their marriage when Chris revealed he wasn’t attracted to her.

And Paige revealed how the incident affected her marriage with Chris.

“You know, I obviously knew that this was a risk for sure,” responded Paige. “But I definitely didn’t think that it would be to the expense of my mental and my emotional health at this point.

“It was taking a lot out of me,” she added.

Paige would have done things differently

During her chat on the show, the Married at First Sight star continued to dish about the moment Chris revealed he was not attracted to her.

When host Jamie Otis asked how it made her feel, the 26-year-old responded,”I’m like very disturbed.”

She continued, “I would never give myself to someone who I know doesn’t desire me. It’s a lot to process and I’m not feeling good about this situation whatsoever.”

The Season 12 star noted that if Chris had shared his feelings with her prior to them having sex, “It would have been a totally different night…”

“And I feel like it probably would have been better for the both of us, to see if like we could be friends and see where things could gradually go from there,” commented Paige.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.