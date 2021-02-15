Paige explains why she decided to confide in Chris’ parents about their sex life

Does Paige regret her decision to confide in Chris’s parents? Pic credit: Lifetime

Paige Banks and Chris Williams are the most talked about couple on Married at First Sight: Atlanta for a good reason.

The experts matched the couple, but fans have questioned this pairing since the very beginning.

Chris didn’t exactly get glowing reviews from fans early on, and it only got worse after his marriage to Paige.

The couple consummated their marriage on the first night of their honeymoon.

But after sharing their special moment that night and again the next morning, the 27-year-old told his new wife he was not attracted to her.

Later in the day, a very confused Paige divulged the information to Chris’s parents.

And let’s just say Chris was none-too-pleased that Paige talked to his parents about their sex life.

Why did Paige confide in Chris’ parents?

During the latest episode of Married at First Sight Unfiltered, the Season 12 star explained her decision to divulge personal information to her new in-laws.

“I felt like I had to be honest about where my head was,” explained Paige. “I felt very devalued and borderline disrespected as a woman, you know. And so I feel like that was the space that I need to share that with.”

As for how his parents reacted to their son’s treatment of his Paige, the MAFS star expressed that she felt supported by her father-in-law. However, it seems her mother-in-law tried to be diplomatic.

“I definitely feel like his dad definitely was not feeling the situation whatsoever,” noted Paige.

She continued, “I feel like his mother was trying to give it the benefit of the doubt, and I think she just was trying to protect her son the best way she knew how.”

Does Paige regret the conversation with her in-laws?

During her chat with Jamie Otis, the Married at First Sight star admitted that confiding in her husband’s parents might not have been the best decision.

The MAFS star shared, “I feel like it kinda just backfired, and it just started more drama.”

“So in retrospect, I probably wouldn’t have said anything and just probably had another conversation with him one-on-one.”

“But at the time, I felt like that was the right thing to do,” she added.

If you watched the show, you know Chris totally lost it when he found out his wife talked to his parents about their sex life.

And, of course, fans were outraged at his response, but was it justified?

Do you think Paige was wrong to confide in Chris’ parents about their sex life?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.