MAFS: Paige reveals the biggest lesson she has learned from her marriage to Chris Williams

Married at First Sight star Paige Banks is not leaving her tragic marriage to Chris Williams without learning a lesson or two.

It may have taken Paige much longer than expected to finally realize that Chris was not the man for her, but eventually, the MAFS star came to her senses and figured out that she deserved so much more than her husband was willing to give.

It took several shocking bombshells being thrown her way before the 26-year-old finally decided to throw in the towel.

From critiques about her looks to a pregnancy shocker, Chris took Paige through the wringer from the moment they tied the knot.

But time after time Paige decided to give him chance after chance.

Until finally, she had finally had enough!

Chris was unkind to Paige throughout their marriage

The Married at First Sight star finally realized her worth and ended things for good with the young entrepreneur. But not before he took her through a rollercoaster ride filled with nothing but drama.

It all started on their honeymoon, when Chris had sex with Paige then told her that he had no attraction to her.

Fans were shocked by his antics, but Chris was just getting started.

He soon told his new wife that his ex-fiancee was pregnant with his child but reassured her that she was his first priority.

However, not more than 24 hours later, he changed his mind and told Paige that he wanted to work things out with his ex-fiancee.

The MAFS star continued to embarrass Paige on national television much to the anger and frustration of viewers.

Eventually, viewers started to turn on Paige for continuing to give Chris more chances than he deserved.

Finally at some point, the successful young accountant finally saw her worth and pulled the plug on her marriage for good.

But despite the painful journey, Paige has taken some life lessons from her short-lived marriage.

What did Paige learn from her marriage to Chris Williams?

The reality TV star was a recent guest on Married at First Sight Unfiltered.

And her controversial marriage to Chris Williams was a major topic of conversation during the show.

Host Jamie Otis asked Paige what she learned about herself during the process and her response was very insightful.

“The biggest lesson is you have to choose yourself,” responded Paige.

“I’ve fallen in love with the idea of marriage so much that I lost myself I this process,” admitted the Married at First Sight star.

“Reliving some of these moments is just kinda like more awareness for me and the future of things that I will and will not tolerate.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.