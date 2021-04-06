Paige admits she fell in love with the idea of marriage in latest episode of MAFS

Did Paige Banks fall in love with the idea of marriage? Pic credit: Lifetime

Paige Banks has been to hell and back since joining Married at First Sight: Atlanta.

Now she’s making an insightful admission about her actions throughout the season.

The young accountant has an explanation for why she continued to hang on to her marriage despite all that Chris had put her through.

It certainly wasn’t about love since they had only known each other for a few days when the drama started to unfold.

Week after week, Chris dropped another bomb on the unsuspecting Paige.

She continued to hang tight and stay committed to the process, even after he told her he wanted out!

And, now we know why.

Paige makes an interesting admission

Married at First sight fans couldn’t understand why the 25-year-old was so hell-bent on staying married.

As the weeks went by, viewers grew more and more confused and frustrated.

Eventually, they started to bash Paige on social media for hanging on to the marriage despite Chris making it abundantly clear that he did not want to be with her.

However, things started to take a turn in the latest episode after Paige made an interesting admission.

During a chat with her brother and sister-in-law, the MAFS star explained why she clung to the toxic relationship with Chris for so long.

“I literally feel like my time has been wasted. I feel devalued as a woman,” said Paige to her family.

“Maybe I’ve fallen in love with the idea of marriage so much that I lost myself in this process.”

Are Paige and Chris over for good this time?

The Married at First Sight couple has called it quits several times, or so we thought.

However, this might be the end of things for good after Chris and Paige’s latest sit down.

During the chat, Chris told his new wife that he felt rejected by her.

The shocking admission left Paige angry and in tears and many are hoping that this will actually be the last time we see the couple together.

During Paige’s chat with her family, she expressed that the young entrepreneur didn’t even give her the bare minimum during their marriage.

Now, it seems the reality TV star is ready to move on.

“Even in relationships and marriages, you have to honor yourself, because if you won’t, no one else will. And that was evident in my marriage,” confessed Paige.

“I was a woman that came in there whole and he tried to leave me broken, but that didn’t happen. My cup may be a little empty, but I’ll be fine,” she added.

Do you think Paige is done with Chris for good this time?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.