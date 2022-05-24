MAFS: Paige Banks stuns in all-white, looks happier than ever during day out in NYC

Paige Banks stuns in a white outfit. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Paige Banks has moved on from her tumultuous journey to find a husband on reality TV, and now she’s living her best life. Paige shared a photo on social media, clad in all white, and she seemed to be in good spirits.

The Season 12 alum has come a long way since we last saw her on the show. It’s hard to forget the arduous journey she endured on her quest to find love after she got matched with the controversial Chris Williams.

After a rollercoaster journey, Paige, unfortunately, did not come out of the process unscathed, but these days you wouldn’t be able to look at her and tell what she’s been through.

Paige Banks stuns in an all-white outfit

The Married at First Sight star recently shared a post on social media, and she had a huge smile on her face– a far cry from the sad and tearful Paige we saw during her time on the show.

She posted photos from her trip to New York, where she dined at the popular Moon Bar Rooftop. The reality TV personality got dressed for the occasion and opted for a classy, all-white attire including white pants and a white lace crop top.

Paige topped off the look with large hoop earrings, and she appeared confident while posing for photos at the rooftop eatery.

Paige didn’t say much in her caption. She simply added a white heart and wrote, “Hi.”

The young accountant received plenty of compliments for the stunning outfit including one from MAFS expert Pastor Cavin Roberson who wrote, “So happy and proud of you.”

Paige Banks recently appeared on the MAFS Decision Day Special

Paige recently joined the MAFS family to share her views on the current crop of hopefuls, but viewers were not too keen on her opinion.

Married at First Sight fans were confused at Paige’s presence on the panel since her marriage to Chris Williams was a failure from the start. It was hard to imagine that Paige would have any good advice for the current Boston couples since she put up with so much disrespect in her own marriage.

However, when the 27-year-old decided to comment on Olajuwon and Katina’s marriage, she got bashed on Twitter since many have compared Olajuwon to Chris and Paige to Katina.

Nonetheless, Paige obviously didn’t pay attention to the backlash because she’s somewhere in NYC enjoying her life. And while she’s keeping up with the show, it seems Paige has officially moved on from the trauma of her own marriage and is back to being happy.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.