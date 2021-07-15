MAFS: Paige Banks celebrates her birthday with stunning photos

Paige Banks gets festive while celebrating her 27th birthday. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Paige Banks recently celebrated her birthday and continues to prove that she’s happily moved on with her life after her tumultuous relationship with difficult ex-husband Chris Williams.

Paige received an outpouring of love and birthday wishes from friends, fans, and members of the MAFS franchise, including her fellow MAFS Season 12 wives, who she clearly built a tight-knit bond with.

Paige looks beautiful and carefree in her photoshoot

Paige celebrated her 27th birthday by getting dressed up and going out with friends, including her friend Nancy who made an appearance on the show and was unafraid to call Chris out at the reunion.

Paige’s squad of friends went out to a nice restaurant where she was given delicious desserts with festive sparklers. Paige posted a video of her walking confidently in her form-fitting dress on the day of the event.

On top of the fun outing, Paige posted gorgeous photos for her birthday to commemorate another year of life. She was all smiles in her garden-themed photo shoot.

Paige wore a flattering lavender dress with soft makeup as she posed in a room filled with clouds, flowers, grass, and a charming swing. She captioned the post, “I gotta touch the sky.”

Paige continues to practice self care

Considering Paige had arguably the worst marriage in Married at First Sight history, Paige has had to be very proactive about tending to her mental health and recovering from her experience.

During the reunion, Paige revealed that she sees multiple therapists in order to recuperate from the trauma and public humiliation she faced on the show.

On the Where Are They Now special, Paige also admitted that she changed her number so that Chris could no longer contact her, however, Chris allegedly still keeps tabs on Paige.

Paige also reentered the dating scene and went on a pleasant date with a man named Styles who she liked, however, Paige recently revealed that she’s no longer dating Styles but she is seeing someone new and having fun.

Along with taking fun and relaxing trips with women from the Married at First Sight franchise, Paige also recently treated herself to an upscale birthday gift. She finally got rid of her old car and bought herself a new Audi.

Fans find it refreshing to see Paige not only recovering but thriving after her rocky experience, and Paige feels blessed and grateful to have entered this next season of life.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.