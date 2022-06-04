MAFS: Olajuwon shows off wife Katina and writes message about love

Olajuwon showed off his relationship with his MAFS wife Katina Goode along with a sweet message. Pic credit: Lifetime

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode overcame a ton of adversity on Season 14 of Married at First Sight to not only say yes on Decision Day, but also remain married thereafter.

Through his Instagram, Olajuwon let MAFS fans know that he and Katina were still doing great by sharing a glamorous photo of the two of them accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

Throughout Season 14, Olajuwon was called out for disrespecting Katina and pushing unrealistic ideals on her consistently.

Despite the ongoing turmoils they experienced within their marriage, Katina and Olajuwon came to an understanding by Decision Day and Olajuwon had several breakthroughs regarding his outlook.

Katina stayed by Olajuwon’s side even though many red flags presented themselves and his appreciation for that was represented in his post’s caption.

Olajuwon Dickerson shows off his MAFS wife Katina Goode along with a warm message

Olajuwon used his Instagram to show off his MAFS wife Katina in a photo featuring both of them looking fly.

Katina looked stunning with a different hairstyle than viewers have been used to seeing her with. She posed with her hand over Olajuwon’s as his arm was around her shoulder with his hand resting below her face.

Both of them looked happy and comfortable.

In the caption, Olajuwon wrote, “The one who loves you will NEVER leave you, Even if there’s hundred reason to give up, They will find one reason to hold on!”

Only one other Season 14 of MAFS couple is still together

All four couples that made it to Decision Day said yes to staying together but as viewers found out during the Boston Reunion, two of those couples have since broken up.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moi were the only other couple besides Katina and Olajuwon to stay together in the months following the Reunion.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher only lasted a week past Decision Day before the volatility of their relationship exploded epically once again and caused the couple to split for good. Lindsey has since moved to California.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency also failed to continue their progress and never ended up finding the spark they needed. Jasmina was criticized by the experts for not working on her relationship with Michael and they told her she would regret letting Michael go.

MAFS is currently on hiatus.