MAFS: Noi Phommasak says ‘I’m living for me’ while reflecting on her marriage

Noi Phommasak reveals she’s ready to live for herself amid divorce announcement. Pic credit: Lifetime

It’s been a rough few weeks for Noi Phommasak since the news of her divorce was announced.

Despite their attempts to make things work, Noi revealed via social media that her marriage to Steve Moy was ending. Immediately, the two began posting their version of what happened to cause their separation.

In the end, the two agreed they just were not compatible and not on the same page when it came to how they viewed marriage.

The details of their split did get messy, however. In addition to claiming Steve did not have the money he claimed to have stashed away, she also said he was not concerned for her dog, who sadly has cancer.

Noi also accused Steve of deciding to end their marriage without discussing it with her. She claimed she asked him to continue their relationship, but he refused.

Now that the two have accepted that divorce is the route they’re taking, Noi is sharing the optimistic views she has for her life as she moves forward.

Noi Phommasak says she’s ready to live for herself

Recently, Noi gave her followers a glimpse at how she’s coping with the fact that she’s going through a divorce. She shared multiple social media posts expressing how she’s currently feeling.

She started with a post showing her in a bikini as she enjoyed a day by the water. She added a caption to the photo, “Me dancing to songs about marriage,” followed by multiple laughing emojis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Noi shares a post on her social media after her divorce announcement. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi then began to reflect on her life a bit. She shared a picture of herself looking out on the water as the sun set. In her caption, she wrote, “Life today is just as stunning & I am so grateful for so much.”

Noi reflects on her life after revealing she is getting divorced. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

With her third post, Noi reveals that she’s ready to live for herself. She wrote, “First time in my life I get to live for me (no family obligations, considering a partner, prioritizing someone else’s life plans, etc).”

She also adds, “My life was imploding, but now I’m blossoming by my d**m self.”

Noi reveals she is ready to live for herself for the first time. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

It seems like Noi is ready to embrace being single again and hopes to focus on living her best life and doing things that make her happy.

Steve Moy defends Noi Phommasak amid divorce announcement

After Married at First Sight fans learned about Steve and Noi’s divorce, they quickly began taking sides.

Many fans were not impressed with how Noi broke the news on her Instagram page. When she turned off the comments on her post, critics shared their thoughts about her on Steve’s Instagram account. Steve immediately asked fans to not be rude to Noi and to stop leaving mean comments about her.

Throughout their time on the show, Noi received tons of backlash for some things she did and said on camera. She spent a lot of time defending herself to viewers and trying to explain her point of view.

However, with their pending divorce, Noi no longer feels the need to respond to the hate. She is focused on herself and is ready to embrace the next phase of her life.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.