MAFS’ Madison Myers teases ‘wedding and babies’ with David Trimble

Married at First Sight Season 18 stars Madison Myers and David Trimble have exciting things in store for those still following their journey.

You’d better prepare for an upcoming wedding, babies, and a secret project from the controversial couple as they plan their future together.

Now that the blowback from their cheating scandal has subsided, things are going great for David and Madison.

Initially, they received major backlash from MAFS fans for betraying their spouses, with many saying their relationship wouldn’t last.

However, the couple has won over many naysayers, as their romance is still going strong a year later.

Madison recently discussed their relationship on social media, noting that she plans to get married and start a family with her beau.

MAFS star Madison Myers teases marriage and babies with David Trimble

David and Madison’s relationship started as a scandalous storyline in Season 18, but they are doing better than the couples matched by the experts.

Viewers thought there was no way their romance would last once the excitement of their love affair wore off.

However, they have proven the naysayers wrong, settling into a serious relationship post-MAFS.

During an Instagram Q&A, a commenter told Madison, “I love that you and David found happiness on the show! What are your future plans together?”

“Thank you so much! We are enjoying traveling and living together now,” responded the MAFS star.

“Definitely plan for a wedding and babies in the future 🥰 We are also working on some secret projects so stay tuned for those,” she added.

Madison Myers talks about her future with David Trimble. Pic credit: @madisonmyers93/Instagram

Madison’s Instagram Story was a stunning photo of her and David on the dance floor at a wedding.

It seems the two are trying to get a medal for wedding guest attendance because in their one year together, they’ve attended several– getting plenty of inspiration for when they start planning their special day.

Madison and David have been making the wedding rounds

At this point, David Trimble and Madison Myers are professional wedding guests, witnessing several of their close friends tie the knot in the past year.

David shared a throwback photo of himself and Madison in a fit of laughter while enjoying their first wedding together, noting that the numbers have racked up since then.

“Our first wedding together to what number 7 I think this weekend,” noted David.

“The only and best wedding date ever. Let’s tear up another dance floor this weekend @madisonmyers93,” he continued. “I love you baby. #MAD #weddingseason #purelove❤️ #myeverything.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.