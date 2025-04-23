Madison Myers slams MAFS bullies for mocking her appearance

Madison Myers and David Trimble caused chaos in Season 18 of Married at First Sight with their cheating scandal.

So, no one is surprised that the duo garnered plenty of backlash online.

However, Madison spoke out in a recent interview, slamming the cyberbullies for their nasty social media comments.

Not only have people resorted to trashing Madison for her actions, but they’ve also attacked her appearance.

Meanwhile, she found a way to deal with the online hate through therapy. Her beau, David, is right there with her.

The couple sought therapy after filming the show, knowing that it would be a lot to deal with when their messy romance played out onscreen.

MAFS couple Madison Myers and David Trimble are in therapy

Madison has been speaking about her experience on the show, and during a chat with Chicago Boudoir Photography, she addressed the online hate.

The MAFS star has found a way to deal with the backlash, admitting, “I’m definitely in therapy; we both are. I highly recommend.”

“I started it when the show was airing, which definitely has helped me for sure,” she continued.

Madison revealed that she stayed off Facebook and other social media pages to avoid seeing the negative comments.

However, after the season ended, Madison and David went public with their Instagram accounts. The Season 18 bride confessed that the tide has turned in their favor.

“The influx of love on our personal accounts has been a lot more, which has been great,” Madison revealed.

“We really appreciate the people who supported us and really see the true love connection between David and I.”

Madison has a message for the MAFS bullies

MAFS fans weren’t just bashing Madison over the cheating scandal; they also attacked her appearance.

“I’ve done a lot of work on myself to not let bullies get to me, and that’s exactly what they are; they’re cyberbullies,” she reasoned.

Madison admitted that she didn’t handle things correctly on the show, but reminded viewers that editing also affected her portrayal.

“They only got to see snippets of the show and only got to see what producers wanted them to see,” she said.

Meanwhile, she had a message for the critic: “If someone wants to say that, you know, I look like a man or my shoulders are too broad, I encourage you to go to the gym.”

She continued, “Maybe do something better with your life than just comment on what somebody looks like.”

Check out Madison Myers’ full interview below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.