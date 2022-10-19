MAFS: Jasmina Outar reacts to being a ‘poster girl’ 

Jasmina Outar married a stranger on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar was an expressive member of Married at First Sight Season 14, and her expressions have made her a “poster girl.”

The MAFS star posted a screenshot of her face plastered on a Buzzfeed article and shared her reaction.

Jasmina appeared on MAFS Season 14 in Boston and married Michael Morency.

Michael and Jasmina lacked physical chemistry and experienced several arguments throughout their brief marriage.

Despite their challenges, the couple said yes to staying married on Decision Day. However, by the reunion, they announced their choice to divorce.

Now, Jasmina continues to engage with followers on social media, where she often shows off her humor and style.

Jasmina Outar says ‘free me’ after becoming a poster girl

Jasmina Outar took to her Instagram Stories to share the Buzzfeed screenshot with her 49.8k followers.

The article compiled 19 screenshots from Bumble and was about the bleak dating scene.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with the headline, the article featured Jasmina rolling her eyes.

Jasmina wrote over the post, “Lmaoooo f**k off. Not me being a poster girl [laughing emoji].”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Chris Collette, Jasmina’s Married at First Sight Season 14 costar, also caught wind of the article and reacted to it on his Instagram Stories with a series of skull and laughing emojis.

Jasmina reshared Chris’ post and wrote, “Lmao like free me please.”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar remains friends with MAFS wives

While Jasmina and Michael went their separate ways after their divorce, Jasmina still keeps in touch with fellow wives from her season.

Jasmina and Katina Goode often enjoy outings around Boston, with Noi Phommasak joining them occasionally.

Like Jasmina, Noi also got divorced from her MAFS spouse Steve Moy after saying yes on Decision Day.

Katina Goode is the only MAFS wife to remain married as she and her husband, Olajuwon Dickerson, defied odds and expectations by sticking together.

The other two couples that ended in divorce were Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher, as well as Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman.

Chris and Alyssa were the first to divorce, calling their marriage off shortly after a tense and uncomfortable honeymoon.

Lindsey and Mark agreed to stay married on Decision Day but revealed they had split at the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion.

The San Diego couples on Married at First Sight Season 15 are gearing up for Decision Day. It remains to be seen if this season will be more successful than the previous season in Boston.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.