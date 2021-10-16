MAFS: Jamie Otis explains why son Hendrix was recently rushed to the ER

MAFS Jamie Otis had to rush baby Hendrix to the hospital. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jamie Otis and her husband Doug Hehner had quite a scare this week as they had to rush their one-year-old son, Hendrix to the ER in the middle of the night.

Hendrix’s 104-degree fever and odd behavior had the couple very worried about his health.

Jamie Otis spent her Wednesday night in the Emergency Room with her very sick son, Hendrix. Jamie posted to her Instagram a photo of her in the ER with the baby with the full story of how they ended up there, in the caption.

Jamie rushes baby Hendrix to the ER

Jamie explained baby Hendrix’s fever had spiked to 104.7. Yikes.

She went on to say that she and Doug just hadn’t felt comfortable giving him medicine and going to bed with such a high fever, so off to the ER they went.

Jamie admitted she wondered if she would be judged as “that mom” for taking her baby with just a fever to the hospital, but had decided she was ok with that.

Jamie went on to say what had really pushed them to take him was his behavior from the night before where she had found him limp in his crib with his eyes slightly rolled back and moaning continuously. While he had snapped out of it with additional medicine, she, Doug, and her in-laws were all very concerned.

Finally, with the fever not letting up and actually getting worse, she ended up rushing baby Hendrix to the ER.

The verdict? Baby Hendrix may have had a type of seizure common in babies, followed by a triple threat of an ear infection, RSV, and the Rhino Virus! Poor guy!

The timing couldn’t be worse

Not that there is any good time for a kiddo to be sick, but the timing of baby Hendrix’s scare couldn’t be worse. Jame and Doug announced earlier this month that they were packing it all up–their home anyway. The couple announced they would be selling their home and moving into an RV.

Jamie and Doug sold their home and most of the things in it to purchase an RV home and hit the open road. Doug and Jamie have been going through a difficult time in their marriage, between the pandemic and couple’s counseling, but it seems like the two are coming out on the other side. They revealed that they hoped by ridding their lives of all the excess clutter, a new minimalist lifestyle would help strengthen their marriage.

Jamie mentions this at the end of her caption about being in the hospital with Hendrix. But talk about tough timing. With a packed-up and sold home and a not-yet-purchased RV, it’s a tricky time to have a sick baby.

But it seems baby Hendrix is in good hands in the ER and is on the mend so hopefully, Doug and Jamie’s plans can continue without a hitch.

