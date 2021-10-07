MAFS: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner hopes new minimalist lifestyle will help their marriage

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner hope minimalist life will help their marriage. Pic credit:@hangingwiththehehners/YouTube

Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have embarked on an interesting adventure after revealing that they have sold their home and most of their possessions.

The OG MAFS couple and their two kids plan to live in an RV and they’re hoping that this new minimalist lifestyle will help their rocky marriage and bring them closer together.

Doug and Jamie promised to chronicle their new life experience and share it with followers and they’re doing just that.

Jamie Otis says her marriage has been suffering

The Married at First Sight alums shared a recent video of their new life on the road and things are still very new for the couple. Right now they’re trying to find the ideal space for their new home on wheels and they took fans onto the campgrounds as they figured out the perfect spot for their family.

They also shared an update on what’s been going on.

“We decided that we want to try out a minimalist lifestyle cause…our lives have taken over us and it’s become so hectic, or marriage has been suffering,” confessed Jamie in the video. “I feel like our parenting--I wouldn’t say that’s suffering, thank God but we’re suffering.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Doug, who nodded his head in agreement at his wife’s confession also chime in, “Yup, we have too many things, we’re always rushing from one thing to the next.”

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner hope minimalist life will help their marriage

In the video the Married at First Sight stars continued to explain why they’ve taken such a drastic step and Jamie noted that during a session with her therapist she was asked a question that made her think deeply.

“My therapist says to me ‘What are you running from? what are you running away from?’ and I was like ‘that’s a really good question’…honestly I wanna stop running away from whatever our problems are and just address them so that we can really like, hopefully, ‘Live’--chimed in Doug.

“Yeah like happier and like we have a strong marriage and a strong relationship with our family and our kids and a sense of like, I don’t know, a sense of self,” continued the mom-of-two, who shared her new life plans a few days ago.

Jamie revealed on social media that she and Doug had already sold their New Jersey home as well as 80 percent of their possessions to embark on a new lifestyle.

“I wanna be proud of myself as a person, as a mom as a wife and I feel like I’m just constantly doing the bare minim to survive and I just wanna like settle for a minute and breath,” noted Jamie.”So we’re gonna try minimalist and we’re gonna try focusing on our marriage and our kids.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.