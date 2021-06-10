MAFS: Houston premiere date revealed– Here’s what to expect

Married at First Sight Houston premieres in July. Pic credit:@BillyAgabay/Agabastudios

Married at First Sight: Houston will kick off Season 13 next month and we have all the juicy details about what you can expect.

Fans will meet ten brave singles in what is being touted as the most romantic and surprising season yet. And when the show kicks off in July, it will feature MAFS’s first Asian-American couple and their wedding will feature a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony.

Fans can also expect horseback riding, skeet shooting, home cooking, and BBQ, plus there is a shocking twist as one husband gets caught in a situation no one expected!

When will MAFS:Houston premiere ?

MAFS Houston will premier on July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime with a three-hour mega-sized show, followed by two-hour-long episodes each week. However, leading up to the premiere there will be a Season 13 Matchmaking Special on July 7th at 8/7c pm which will provide an in-depth look at the matchmaking process for the Texan hopefuls.

Then on July 14th at 8/7c, there will be a Kickoff Special hosted by Kevin Frazier and featuring a panel of insider experts, who will give fans an exclusive first look at the upcoming season with behind-the-scenes takes and never-before-seen moments from the selection process.

Meet the couples of MAFS: Houston

Myrla and Gil

Myrla and Gil.Pic credit:Amber Charles Photography

Meet 34-year old Myrla, a leadership coach who grew up in South Texas with humble roots. She is matched with 35-year old Gill, a hopeless romantic who was born and raised in Colombia. He wants the American dream, complete with kids, pets, and a white picket fence.

Brett and Ryan

Brett and Ryan. Pic credit:@Chris Wineinger/CHRISWPHOTO

Brett is a 33-year-old New Jersey-born woman who considers Houston her hometown and joins the show as a long-time fan of MAFS. This pragmatic, hopeful romantic is matched with 35-year-old Ryan who grew up in a small town in Texas and is ready for a new chapter.

Ryan puts pressure on himself to get married and have kids so that he can coach his son’s baseball team or fight off his daughter’s potential suitors.

Bao and Johnny

Bao and Johnny. Pic credit:@Amber Charles/Amber Charles Photography

Bao was born and raised in Texas to Vietnamese refugee parents and now at 35, she is open to finding love and a life partner who measures up. Her match is 35-year-old Johnny from Houston who was raised with his sister, and their hardworking single mother. Having seen the effects of divorce at an early age, Johnny has been very particular in finding a partner because he only wants to marry once and has been holding out for the perfect match.

Michaela and Zack

Michaela and Zach. Pic credit:@Amber Charles/Amber Charles Photography

Houston native, Michaela is a successful, 30-year old realtor who often sells homes to newlyweds leading her to desire a partner to find a home for. She is paired with 27-year-old Zach, who is originally from Baton Rouge but moved to Houston in hopes of finding a wife. Zach had plans of getting married at 25 and feels like the clock is ticking so he decided to explore this unconventional experiment in order to find his soulmate.

Rachel and Jose

Rachel and Jose. PIc credit:@Billy Agaba/Agabastudios

Rachel is a 33-year-old Texan who was once insecure about dating until her last relationship. Although it ended, that relationship restored her hopes of being in a loving marriage with the right man. She is matched with 35-year-old Jose who grew up in a middle-class family in Pearland. The dating process has proved frustrating for Jose who often meets women not wanting a long-term relationship, but he’s ready for marriage and kids.

Married at First Sight: Houston premiers on July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.