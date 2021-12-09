MAFS: Gil Cuero talks online dating, reveals his celebrity crushes

Married at First Sight former husband Gil Cuero talks about his love life post-show. Pic credit: Lifetime

Gil Cuero’s relationship with Myrla Feria didn’t succeed on Married at First Sight, but that didn’t stop viewers from falling in love with him.

Leaving Season 13 with the most followers and clearly the fan-favorite, fans can’t help but wonder how the Houston firefighter’s romantic life is going now.

The 35-year-old recently took to Instagram Live to share whether he’s started dating and dished on who his celebrity crushes are.

Gil Cuero talks his online dating experience and also reveals his celebrity crushes

With Gil leaving the experiment heartbroken, fans were curious to know if he’s attempted to hop back into the online dating scene.

While Gil explained he tried almost every dating app in the past with not much luck, he added that he feels the platforms don’t exactly paint a full picture of who people are.

Comparing online dating to shopping through an endless rack of clothes, “It’s just like whatever, next one, next one – but you might be missing out on a gem, and that’s what online dating is to me.”

“I wouldn’t ever do online dating again, [that’s] my personal thought,” he added. “I know people that’s been married off of it, I’m not knocking it. I’m saying me personally, I can’t do it.”

While he won’t be on Tinder anytime soon, he did dish who his celebrity crushes were. Starting with the late Naya Rivera, he added Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Gabrielle Union, and Roselyn Sánchez to complete his star-studded list.

Gil also revealed he wouldn’t go through the Married at First Sight process again

Gil may not be online dating, but fans were also interested to know whether he would go through the Married at First Sight experiment again.

“That’s a big no,” he answered. “Quick answer, I just don’t know people’s intentions.”

“I wouldn’t do it again. I know what I want, I know I came into this, [I] was gonna make it work no matter what,” the Houston firefighter spoke about his time on the show. “I understand that a lot of people don’t think that way, so that’s why I wouldn’t do it.”

Despite Gil not wanting to go through the experiment again, fans are calling for him to stay connected to the franchise and become the next host of MAFS aftershow, Unfiltered.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.