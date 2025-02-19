MAFS fans applaud Karla Juarez for dragging ‘grimy’ Madison Myers

Karla Juarez was the real MVP in the latest episode of Married at First Sight, and viewers are giving the Season 18 bride her flowers.

We were all waiting with bated breath for Episode 16, which picked up after David and Madison confessed their feelings for each other.

That put a damper on the couple’s retreat as Madison’s husband, Allen Slovick, quickly exited the house, followed by David’s wife, Michelle Tomblin, and Emem Obot.

Meanwhile, the duo at the center of the controversy stayed behind to face the rest of the cast.

Madison had a sitdown with two remaining wives, Karla and Camille, as she tried to explain her side of the cheating story.

Camille tried to be diplomatic during the conversation, but Karla didn’t mince words with the 29-year-old.

MAFS viewers applaud Karla Juarez for dragging Madison Myers

It’s safe to say Karla won’t be inviting Madison to join her next meditation session, and for good reason.

Madison tried to woo the two women by telling them she had developed feelings for David and didn’t mean to hurt Allen and Michelle.

However, Karla called out her grimy behavior and noted that she had no desire to be friends with a woman who could cross those boundaries in someone’s marriage.

After she read Madison to hell and back, people took to the comments to applaud Karla.

“The way Karla is letting Madison know that she’s trash is sending me…” wrote a commenter.

“Karla is so Real 🤣 She really has Zero Tolerance for Madison and David’s Foolishness 🤣,” noted someone else.

Karla is so Real 🤣



She really has Zero Tolerance for Madison and David’s Foolishness 🤣



#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/8Xai1FaLoy — smileyval05 (@smileyval05) February 19, 2025

An X user noted, “Karla said everything that needed to be said! I wasn’t expecting that and I know Madison wasn’t either.”

Karla said everything that needed to be said ! I wasn't expecting that and I know Madison wasn't either #MAFS #Mafs18 #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafschicago pic.twitter.com/VF9BMpaIiw — Sherine Beckford (@Sherine83331543) February 19, 2025

Another viewer bluntly exclaimed, “You know… I’m not really a Karla fan but I can appreciate that she’s keeping her foot on Madison and David’s necks.”

You know… I’m not really a Karla fan but I can appreciate that she’s keeping her foot on Madison and David’s necks😂 #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/zeVPcCndML — DéVanté🤴🏾 (@4everdevante) February 19, 2025

Karla is officially done with Madison Myers

Karla said everything she needed to Madison; now she’s wiped her hands clean from the drama.

The Season 18 women had formed a sisterhood but admittedly, Karla and Madison were the closest in the group.

The betrayal goes even deeper because she cluelessly partied with Madison and David throughout the season.

The brunette beauty was also out with the duo on the night of the infamous text message that ultimately shed light on their affair.

Karla later revealed that on the night in question, the cheating twosome had disappeared together for quite some time.

However, the Chicago hairstylist confessed on MAFS Afterparty that she didn’t think anything of it until Michelle started to air her suspicions.

Now Karla is done with Madison and David for good, and it appears the cast has also wiped their hands clean of the cheating duo.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.