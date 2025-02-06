MAFS Afterparty reveals Madison and David disappeared together on night of mystery text

We have more details about Madison Myers’s late-night hangout with David Trimble; the same night he accidentally sent a raunchy text to his wife Michelle Tomblin.

During the Married at First Sight Afterparty, Karla Juarez shared some piping hot tea about the duo

Michelle and Ikechi Ojore joined her on the show to discuss the latest episode with host Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Michelle is still trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together, and thanks to Karla, she’s getting close.

After initially lying about the raunchy text David claimed was for his cousin, he eventually admitted it was meant for another woman, but he refused to say who.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The woman’s identity remains a mystery, but Michelle suspects it could be Madison, especially after Karla shared new information.

Karla shares details about Madison and David on the MAFS Afterparty

The MAFS Afterparty is just as juicy, if not more so, than the episodes, with the cast members sharing details we don’t get to see on the show.

After Episode 13 aired, Karla shared details about David and Madison, adding to the claim about a rumored cheating scandal between the couple.

While discussing the suspicious text, Karla explained why she wouldn’t be surprised if David intended his message for Madison.

The brunette beauty revealed that Madison wanted them to leave their husbands behind and party together on the night in question.

However, about an hour later, David joined them.

“We’re dancing; we’re all having a good time and then all of a sudden I’m by myself and I was like, ‘Wait, like, what’s going on? Where did they go?” shared Karla.

Host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked how long David and Madison were absent, and she said about five songs—roughly 25 minutes.

Where were David and Madison?

Karla noted that after a while she saw David and Madison “come out of the crowd.”

The MAFS star said she asked the duo where they were, and Madison claimed she had lost her phone.

Karla said she didn’t think much about it at the time.

She started putting the pieces together when Michelle brought up David’s text.

You’ll remember the suspicious look on Karla’s face when the women were at the yoga studio together. Michelle shared the timeline, noting that the message came early in the morning.

At that time, Karla was out with Madison and David, giving us more clues that something shady was going on between the two.

A preview for Episode 15, Cheat and Repeat, will shed more light on this when Michelle confronts Madison.

Will you be watching?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.