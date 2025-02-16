MAFS experts question Madison and David about getting ‘intimate’ in Episode 16 teaser

The upcoming episodes of Married at First Sight are not to be missed because things are about to get spicy.

Maybe we should say spicier because David Trimble and Madison Myers have already set things ablaze with their cheating scandal.

The duo recently declared their feelings for each other without thinking about their jilted spouses.

However, they will have much to answer for in Episode 16, The Experts Have Questions.

A teaser for what’s to come shows a scene where all three experts — Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pia — sit down with David and Madison.

Unsurprisingly. the experts have intervened, and viewers are curious how the affected parties will move forward.

The MAFS experts grill Madison and David in the Episode 16 teaser

Episode 16 will kick off with a bang.

The synopsis teases that the retreat ends and the dust settles on the drama that occurred during the last night.

In the teaser, we see Madison and David putting on a united front as they face the experts, who have plenty of questions for the cheating duo.

“Have you been intimate?” Pastor Cal asks.

“No!” David responds.

However, Dr. Pia doesn’t buy the story being told by Madison and David.

“I can’t sit here and pretend like this isn’t what it is. You’re lying,” she exclaims.

The teaser leaves us with that cliffhanger as the scene cuts to a heartbroken Allen.

The clip shows the jilted groom burning his and Madison’s wedding photos and vows as the camera zooms in to show the broken pieces of their wedding china.

What will happen on Decision Day?

Believe it or not, there’s only one episode left until Decision Day and so far, three of the five couples have already called it quits.

Episode 17, A Match Made in Scandal, might take a much different turn given Madison and David’s budding romance.

The synopsis teases that Decision Day has arrived, and it’s time for couples to confront the difficult choice of whether to stay married or get a divorce.

However, at this point, the only two couples left are Karla Juarez and Juan Franco, along with Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald.

Ikechi Ojore has already served his wife Emem Obot with divorce papers so there’s no need for a sitdown.

Plus, since Madison and David have left their partners in the dust, we already know their decisions.

Either way, we’ll be watching all the drama go down.

