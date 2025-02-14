MAFS Afterparty clues suggest David and Madison’s romance started ‘early’ in Season 18

Madison Myers and David Trimble have finally confessed their feelings for each other, but there are still so many unanswered questions.

Married at First Sight Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam tried to get some answers after the bombshell episode played out.

Fittingly, the jilted wife Michelle Tomblin was a guest on the show along with her castmate Camille Parsons.

The duo confessed that looking back, there are clues that something was going on between Madison and David early into Season 18.

Michelle became suspicious of the duo after receiving a text from David that raised red flags and decided to investigate further.

As for Madison’s husband, Allen Slovick, he was oblivious up until the night it all came to a head.

As it turns out, though, there were more clues about the duo that they may have missed, but hey, hindsight is 20/20.

Michelle recounts suspicious behavior between Madison and David on MAFS Afterparty

One thing we’ve learned about Michelle is that the Season 18 bride will keep digging until she gets to the truth.

Right now, she’s laser-focused on finding out when things started between her husband and Madison.

During Michelle and Camille’s appearance on MAFS Afterparty, host Keshia questioned if, upon reflection, there were any clues something was going on between the cheating duo.

Michelle then recounted a night out with the cast where she noticed something suspicious between David and Madison.

“There was one night that we went out; it was all the girls, David, and then one of Madison‘s friends came out as well,” shared Michelle.

The 38-year-old said she left with Camille and castmate Emem Obot later in the night, but David didn’t go with them.

“He wanted to stay with Madison and her friend, and now looking back on that, I’m like, ‘huh,'” said Michelle.

Early signs point to the romance between Madison and David

After Michelle discussed the suspicious incident, MAFS Afterparty host Keshia dug deeper.

“How long ago was that? she questioned.

That’s when Camille chimed in with a timeline of the incident.

“It was either close after the football game or the basketball game because I know Thomas was at home in the bed with his legs hurting,” she recounted.

The football game was from Episode 8, Chefs Kiss and A Rude Diss.

It aired on December 10, 2024, after the spouses had just returned from their honeymoon and officially moved in together.

“That was early on!” exclaimed Keshia to the women after they related the story.

“It was early on, yeah,” confirmed Michelle.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.