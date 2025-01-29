MAFS Afterparty: Keshia Knight Pulliam grills David about ‘cheating’ on his wife

Episode 13 of Married at First Sight had us at the edge of our seats but the Afterparty was even juicier thanks to Keshia Knight Pulliam.

David Trimble was a guest on the show, and Keshia couldn’t wait to grill him about the messy texting scandal unfolding over the past two weeks.

The Season 18 groom was caught in a major lie–and a bad one at that.

His wife, Michelle Tomblin, received a suspicious text, “You are so damn fine, I just wanna eat you up,” and given their zero chemistry, she knew it wasn’t meant for her.

David claimed his cousin sent him a food photo, and his message was in response to that, but viewers roasted him for lying.

Michelle didn’t believe that excuse either, and in Episode 13, “The Truth Always Comes Out,” she uncovered the truth.

She spoke with David’s cousin, who blew his cover and confirmed it was all a lie.

Keshia Knight Pulliam grills David on MAFS Afterparty

David was roasting in the hot seat during his appearance on MAFS Afterparty, which aired after the episode that confirmed he had lied.

Host Keshia Knight Pulliam got right to it, asking the Season 18 groom, ” Are you cheating?”

David denied that and when Keshia restated the question, he fessed up to stepping out “emotionally.”

“So you haven’t fooled around with anyone else?” Keshia asked.

“No, I have not,” he responded.

David claimed he lied to Michelle about the text because she didn’t “deserve” a truthful answer.

According to the MAFS star, when the cameras aren’t rolling, she tells him she couldn’t care less about what he does.

Furthermore, David mentioned in a previous episode that when he and Michelle are not filming scenes for the show, they do not communicate with each other.

Keshia tells David she’s “disappointed’ after he’s caught in a lie

Keshia got real with David on the MAFS Afterparty, noting her disappointment in his behavior.

His marriage to Michelle has been an absolute disaster, but he’s continued to put in the effort despite being constantly rejected by his wife.

However, people are seeing David in a new light, first getting caught in a major lie and later admitting that he’s been hanging out with women he met online.

“Up until this point, David, you have been such a standup guy, and I’m not saying that this one incident completely erases those things,” said Keshia.

“But I was disappointed watching it because I knew that not only you knew better but you could have done better,” she added.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.