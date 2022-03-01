MAFS: Dr. Viviana reveals if she was surprised by Alyssa’s behavior, teases her favorite episode

Dr. Viviana Coles let MAFS know if she was surprised by Alyssa Ellman’s behavior on MAFS and what her favorite episode in the series is. Pic credit: Lifetime

Dr. Viviana Coles is one of the relationship experts tasked with matching people together on Married at First Sight and she recently shared her response as to whether she was surprised by Alyssa Ellman’s behavior on Season 14. She also clued MAFS fans in to what her favorite episode this season is.

During an Instagram Q&A, Dr. Viviana spilled a little tea about her feelings on Alyssa and her behavior towards Chris in her new marriage.

She also had an interesting answer as to what her favorite MAFS episode is.

Dr. Viviana Coles talked about Alyssa Ellman’s behavior and her favorite MAFS episode

Of course, Dr. Viviana and her panel of relationship experts hoped that all their matches would connect in positive ways but that was clearly not the case between Alyssa and Chris.

They have perhaps been the most talked-about couple this season due to Alyssa’s perceived gaslighting, lack of effort, and unappreciation of the MAFS process which led to her divorce from Chris just 12 days after they tied the knot.

With that in mind, Dr. Viviana was asked the question by a MAFS viewer, “Are you surprised at Alyssa’s behavior in this season of MAFS?”

To which she answered in all capitals, “YES.”

Another interesting insight into Dr. Viviana’s feelings on the season could be seen in her answer to the fan question, “What’s your favorite episode of Married at first sight?”

Her response was, “Hasn’t aired yet! #MAFS14BOSTON.”

Dr. Viviana shared some of her feeling on Alyssa and MAFS episodes. Pic credit: @doctorviviana/Instagram

Will the remaining four Season 14 of MAFS couples stay together?

Each remaining couple has a unique set of obstacles they need to overcome if they are going to have successful marriages that go beyond Season 14 of MAFS.

After Lindsey’s wild bowling alley blowup where she slandered Mark up and down behind his back on a hot mic, it is hard to say if their relationship can come back from that. Granted, Mark didn’t hear the things she said but has displayed his deep annoyance with Lindsey on several occasions.

Noi’s reaction to conflict with Steve by running away and being unresponsive was not okay with Steve and it could spell more trouble for them if they don’t figure out how to communicate. Noi’s decision to blast their personal drama on social media was also something that turned Steve off so if it becomes a pattern it might be too much for him.

Michael and Jasmina got on a healthy path to communication during the latest episode, but it is going to take continued effort by both to make the amicable times last.

Olajuwon’s boisterous personality and need for Katina to fulfill his image of what a wife should be have already gotten him into some hot water. He has been critiqued to pay more attention to what Katina offers and appreciate her for who she is.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.