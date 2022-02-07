MAFS critics react to Alyssa Ellman’s latest behavior towards Chris Collette

Alyssa Ellman’s continued rude behavior towards Chris Collette on MAFS was shaded by viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Alyssa Ellman’s negative behavior and thoughts towards Chris Collette on this season of Married at First Sight have been criticized by viewers who spoke against her latest words and actions on the show.

Not only did Alyssa throw a fit and order producers to keep Chris away from her, but she also body-shamed him and refused to take part in activities with him on their honeymoon.

Many MAFS viewers thought her acting out was unwarranted because it was clear that Chris was trying to respect her boundaries and just make positive strides within the bad situation.

All of the anger MAFS fans are feeling towards Alyssa after watching the latest episode was very present on social media, and in particular, Twitter users made memes and statements against her behavior and in defense of Chris.

Alyssa Ellman was called out by MAFS viewers for her treatment of Chris Collette

On Twitter, MAFS critics attacked Alyssa Ellman for her offensive behavior towards Chris when he was not even instigating anything.

One viewer used a still image of Alyssa standing on the beach after she chose not to participate in any activities with Chris and proceeded to talk badly about his body.

They captioned, “Okay girly but why are you shading Chris’ body? Please chill. I truly hope that when she rewatches herself on this show that it allows her to do some deep introspection. I wish the producers would just end this misery now.”

Okay girly but why are you shading Chris' body? Please chill. I truly hope that when she rewatches herself on this show that it allows her to do some deep introspection. I wish the producers would just end this misery now. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston pic.twitter.com/di1jpVuVeW February 3, 2022

Another critic made the statement, “Yo. I am completely disgusted by Alyssa and her behavior. Her and this prissy princess attitude has got to go. This sucks he has to experience that on his honeymoon. He did not sign up for any of this.”

Pic credit: @sheheartsthat/Twitter

Another annoyed critic used a GIF of someone criticizing another person and added, “Alyssa, you are NOT that girl that you think you are! I wish Chris would humble her…”

Alyssa, you are NOT that girl that you think you are! I wish Chris would humble her… #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/I2zXsW2CuF — Ken 🥂 (@OmgKenActually) February 1, 2022

Alyssa Ellman will address the other MAFS couples during the next episode

The MAFS couples have sensed that something has been wrong between Alyssa and Chris but no one has tried to pry into it and both of them have kept quiet in front of the other couples.

It looks like that will change during the next episode based on the trailer because a clip showed Alyssa getting ready to address the group.

It’s becoming more and more clear to MAFS viewers and Chris that Alyssa has shut down any interest in continuing the process with Chris and feels like the matchmakers failed her.

Chris said on the last episode that he had not given up all hope but it remains to be seen if he changes his tune after Alyssa’s meltdown.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.