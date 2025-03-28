MAFS castmates Camille and Emem reunite for girls night out

It was a girls’ night out for Married at First Sight stars Emem Obot and Camille Parsons, and we loved to see it.

The friendship between the women is still solid over a year after cameras wrapped on Season 18.

The last MAFS episode for the season, a Where Are They Now special, aired on March 24.

The special included updates on where all the cast members are today and how they have settled into their new normal since filming the show.

We also saw Emem and her fiancé, Brandon Williams’s commitment ceremony, which was attended by everyone except her ex, Ikechi Ojore.

MAFS expert Pastor Calvin Roberson agreed to officiate the ceremony if the couple did marriage therapy beforehand.

Pastor Cal was initially concerned about the duo’s fast-paced romance, but his doubts were put to rest after their session.

MAFS castmates Camille and Emem enjoy dinner in Chicago

Camille and Emem reunited in Chicago for a dinner date without their men.

The MAFS duo posted snaps from the fun night at Lyra, a popular Greek restaurant in Chicago.

The photo posted on their Instagram Stories showed Camille with a shot glass in hand as Emem leaned in to clank their glasses in celebration.

“Ooo, guess who linked up tonight for some dinner and dranks,” Camille’s caption read.

The 32-year-old shared another photo, showing a smiling Emem holding a fresh cocktail as they cheered their glasses again.

Camille Parsons and Emem Obot at dinner. Pic credit: @camille_rose/Instagram

Camille celebrates 365 days with her husband, Thomas McDonald

Camille is the only Season 18 bride who stayed married to her match, Thomas McDonald, and the two are still together a year later.

The duo gave an update on their lives in the Where Are They Now episode, admitting that they’ve been learning new things about each other now that they’re back in the real world.

The duo also shared plans to start a family at some point, but they’re still enjoying being newlyweds until then.

Meanwhile, Camille recently celebrated their first year of marriage, sharing her favorite snaps of the past 12 months.

“583 days of life with you. 💛✨,” wrote the MAFS star in her post, admitting that the leap of marrying a stranger sounded crazy, but it was worth the risk.

“I’d do it time and time again knowing you’d be the one that would be there to catch me,” she said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us. My honey, I love you the long way.”

Married at First Sight is on hiatus on Lifetime.