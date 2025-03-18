MAFS teaser: Did Emem Obot and Brandon Williams get married at the reunion?

Part 2 of the Married at First Sight reunion will have everything you could ever hope for: tears, drama, and maybe even a wedding.

That would certainly be a first, and we’re excited to see how it all plays out.

In a teaser for what’s to come, Emem Obot is joined by her fiance, Brandon Williams, for a chat with experts Dr. Pia, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper.

However, Brandon has a surprise in store for everyone, and his request leaves Pastor Cal with little words.

People were shocked when, only days after ending her marriage to Ikechi Ojore, Emem reconnected with her middle school crush.

Things moved at lightning speed for the couple; one minute, they were on a first date, and before we knew what was happening, the couple was engaged.

MAFS fans mocked Emem for what they called a rebound romance, but one year later, she and Brandon are still going strong and ready for the next step in their relationship.

Emem Obot doubles down on her fast engagement

People magazine posted a teaser from the MAFS reunion and it features Emem and Brandon.

In the clip, Emem tells the expert that despite her tumultuous marriage to Ikechi, she “wasn’t going to let this experience taint what true love is.”

The 36-year-old expresses confidence in her romance, admitting, “We initially were love at first sight.”

Things happened quickly, but throughout their time together, Emem has had no reason to second-guess her decision.

“I’ve never had any inconsistency in the way that he’s spoken to me, in the way that he’s treated me, and in the way that he’s loved me,” she tells the trio.

“I have nothing to fear here ever.”

Brandon Williams wants to marry Emem at the MAFS reunion

Meanwhile, Brandon proves he also has no fear about his and Emem’s relationship, proving as much with his next move.

“I love Emem; I would love for you to marry me and Emem right now, today, sometime,” he tells Pastor Cal. “I want to leave on a plane today, saying I have a wife.”

Emem is all smiles at her fiance’s bold request while Dr. Pia expresses shock in the moment.

Pastor Cal is also short of words, responding, “Wow, just wow.”

You’ll have to tune in to the Season 18 reunion to see how it all plays out.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments below if you think the expert will grant Brandon’s marriage request.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.