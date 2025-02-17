MAFS’ Bobby and Danielle Dodd’s daughter hospitalized: Here’s what we know

It’s been a rough week for Married at First Sight alums Bobby and Danielle Dodd amid their daughter Olivia’s hospitalization.

Danielle has been keeping her social media followers updated on Olivia’s condition.

A few days ago, she took Olivia to the doctor after noticing an unusual face rash.

They diagnosed her with scarlet fever and gave her antibiotics but the next day things got much worse.

The MAFS Season 7 alum was later advised to bring Olivia to the hospital, where they realized she was misdiagnosed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As it turns out, Olivia had a condition known as Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome, which leads to peeling of the skin, causing it to look burned or scalded.

Oliva has been hospitalized for the past few days, sadly spending her sixth birthday at the medical facility.

Danielle and Bobby Dodd’s daughter hospitalized with a skin condition

Danielle’s husband, Bobby Dodd, has been out of town so the mom of three has been dealing with her daughter’s illness without him by her side.

After getting to the hospital, they realized Olivia didn’t have scarlet fever.

“The nurses were like, ‘She’s got staph scalded skin syndrome. We know it the second we see it,'” Danielle shared.

As it turns out, Olivia’s younger brother had a rash called impetigo, and he scratched her on the face while they were having a tiff.

The MAFS star noted that Olivia was battling the bacterial infection strep and when her brother scratched her and drew blood, it made things worse.

“Her having strep and then getting the impetigo, which her brother had…the marriage of the two just created a perfect storm that released some toxins that created the staph skin infection,” explained Danielle.

The 37-year-old revealed that despite the diagnosis, little Olivia was much perkier than before and that doctors had already started treatment.

The MAFS alum gives an update on her daughter

Danielle posted another update on her Instagram Story. Olivia was still at the hospital on her birthday.

The MAFS alum tried to make it special for the newly minted six-year-old, decorating her door with colorful birthday streamers.

“Not the best way to spend your birthday, but hopeful she gets to come home today,” wrote Danielle. “She will be really excited to wake up and see this.”

Olivia was still asleep, but it seemed she got some great news when she woke up.

Danielle’s next post was a photo of the birthday girl posing outside her door while rocking her pajamas and holding her doll.

“Officially busting out,” the excited mama shared.

Danielle Dodd gives an update on her daughter. Pic credit: hospitalized. Pic credit: @_daniellenicole/Instagram

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.