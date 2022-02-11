MAFS alum Sonia Granados comes to Chris Collette’s defense

Chris Collette receives support from Sonia Granados. Pic credit: Lifetime

Many MAFS viewers have sung Chris Collette’s praises for how he has handled himself in his challenging marriage to Alyssa Ellman, including some Married at First Sight alumni.

Recently, Married at First Sight Season 4 star Sonia Granados weighed in with her thoughts on Chris Collette and had nothing but positive things to say.

Sonia Granados compliments Chris Collette’s communication skills

Chris Collette and Married at First Sight viewers have called Alyssa Ellman out for being mean-spirited and gaslighting.

Alyssa’s unwillingness to communicate with Chris has left him in the dark and wondering what he’s doing wrong, but Sonia Granados expressed feeling that Chris is completely in the right in his marriage.

Sonia took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Chris, writing, “Chris is absolutely and unequivocally right and he’s acted and communicated in such a great way.”

As one of the few who fully understands the ups and downs of the Married at First Sight process, Sonia appears to feel that Chris has been exceptionally upstanding amidst his marital challenges.

Chris has exhibited an abundance of patience with Alyssa thus far and his co-star Lindsey Georgoulis even suggested that Chris has shown Alyssa more compassion than she deserves.

Chris Collette says Alyssa Ellman hasn’t admitted her lack of physical attraction to him

It seems apparent to both Chris, his costars, and Married at First Sight viewers that Alyssa is not attracted to Chris, however, Alyssa has refused to outright admit that.

In the recent episode of Married at First Sight Afterparty, Chris revealed behind-the-scenes drama with Alyssa and also gave more details about the issue of attraction between the couple.

Chris shared that he felt Alyssa wasn’t attracted to him as soon as their wedding day but that she never directly admitted it and still has not fessed up about her lack of attraction to this day.

In the past when Alyssa was asked about her attraction to Chris, Alyssa simply said that he was not her type physically.

Chris acknowledged that he can handle not being Alyssa’s type and that the bigger issue is that she never communicated that clearly with him which left him in limbo and unsure if attraction could grow or if there was no hope in that area.

While Alyssa seems to want nothing to do with Chris and is disinterested in direct communication, Chris certainly has lots of supporters in his corner who think he’s doing a great job communicating, including Sonia Granados.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.