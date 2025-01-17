MAFS alum Rachel Gordillo hard launches her new man

Rachel Gordillo has been single for quite some time after many failed dates, but she kicked off the new year with a new man.

The Married at First Sight alum has been keeping her boyfriend under wraps, but she just did a hard launch on social media.

She posted a video online showing a mashup of their adventures together.

It’s been a long road for Rachel, who we first met in Season 13 when she was matched with Jose San Miguel Jr.

Despite opting to stay together on Decision Day, things were rocky between the couple. They were officially divorced in 2022.

Rachel eventually jumped back into the dating pool, trying her luck with online apps.

At first, the MAFS alum wasn’t having any luck but her patience paid off and now she’s officially off the market.

MAFS star Rachel Gordillo hard launches her new boyfriend

Rachel is known for her solo adventures, but now she has a plus one to travel with, and she posted snaps of her new man on social media.

“One minute I’m complaining about dating, the next I’m on an incredible first date with flowers, taking holiday road trips, and eating so many yummy meals!” she wrote on Instagram. “Anyways, here’s my #hardlaunch 😂🍋.”

The video features throwbacks of the MAFS star and a dark-haired man enjoying dinner dates, holiday events, and car rides with her adorable pup.

Rachel also referenced her appearance on the Adultish Wine podcast, where she first mentioned the mystery guy.

Meanwhile, things are heating up between the duo because they already made plans to spend the most romantic day of the year together.

“What do I get him for Valentine’s Day?!?!” Rachel asked her Instagram followers.

Here’s what we know about Rachel’s mystery man

Rachel Gordillo teased her new man during an appearance on the Adultish Wines podcast earlier this month.

They hadn’t even met in person but had made a connection online.

The MAFS star revealed, “I’m talking to someone,” adding that she met him on a dating app.

“I might meet them in person as soon as this is over,” she exclaimed, noting her only reservation is that, “he’s young, though, 29; he’s going to be 30 soon.”

That meeting went well and the couple moved full speed ahead because now they’re in a relationship; when you know, you know.

Check out Rachel’s interview below.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.