MAFS: Rachel Gordillo opens up about her solo adventures

Rachel Gordillo answers fan questions about traveling alone. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo is sharing some of her best traveling tips with her followers.

The Married at First Sight star has never been shy about her love of adventure and visiting as many cities and countries in the world as she possibly can.

One issue in her marriage to Jose San Miguel was her desire to travel as often as she could. Jose was not as open to spending the money on major trips, and it became the cause of multiple arguments for them.

Rachel made it clear that while she does enjoy company on her trips, she has no problem traveling solo.

Her one-woman adventures are often documented on her Instagram page and have now inspired many of her fans to follow in her footsteps.

After noticing she was receiving tons of feedback about her trips, Rachel held a Q&A session to answer all the burning questions her followers had for her about navigating the solo traveler life.

MAFS star Rachel Gordillo shares safety tips for solo travelers

The first question she received asked how she stays safe while traveling alone. In response, Rachel said, “If I didn’t post what I ate or drank y’all know something isn’t right. Certain people have my location just in case.”

Rachel shares a safety tip she uses while solo traveling. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

When another fan asked whether she prefers hotels or Airbnbs, Rachel answered by saying, “I always prefer a hotel especially if alone Plus I enjoy the amenities and customer service.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rachel shares her lodging preferences while traveling. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Some women were curious if Rachel felt scared when traveling by herself. One follower asked, “Do you ever get scared/anxious being a woman traveling alone?”

Rachel was honest with her answer, saying, “All. The. Time. But I don’t let it stop me. Stay aware and trust your gut.”

Rachel gives tips for staying safe while traveling alone. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo shares how it feels to be a solo traveler

One thing Rachel doesn’t pay attention to when traveling alone is how awkward it might seem. When a fan asked how she got the courage to be a solo traveler, Rachel said, “Sometimes I just need me time!”

Rachel reveals how she gets the courage to travel alone. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

To help avoid feeling uncomfortable or awkward, Rachel also suggested sitting at the bar while dining out. She says it also helps her meet others while out, and she will even ask if they have any recommendations.

Rachel shares a tip for avoiding awkwardness while traveling alone. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel ended her Q&A session by sharing her favorite solo travel destination. She revealed that Seattle was her first and her favorite solo trip that she’s taken.

Rachel reveals her favorite solo travel spot. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.