MAFS star Rachel Gordillo reveals off-camera incident that prompted her to divorce Jose

Rachel Gordillo has been spilling the tea about her marriage to Jose San Miguel Jr., and we’ve been gobbling it up.

The Married at First Sight Season 13 alum recently confirmed to a fan of the show that her ex-husband was abusive. However, she didn’t reveal if it was physical or emotional abuse.

The couple had a rocky journey on the show, and after an incident that involved Jose locking his wife out of their home, viewers urged her to end the marriage.

Rachel eventually forgave Jose, and they opted to stay married on Decision Day.

They broke up off camera but were already back together when the reunion arrived.

The reconciliation didn’t last long because Rachel and Jose released a joint statement in December 2021 announcing their divorce.

The exes hadn’t revealed the reason for their split, but now the secret’s out!

Rachel Gordillo says a ‘series of events’ led her to divorce Jose San Miguel Jr.

The MAFS star posted a video response to a follower who asked why she decided to call it quits on her marriage.

“There was a series of events that led up to me just like having it up to here,” said Rachel.

The couple was still together when the show was airing, and they were anticipating a tense episode–yes, the one where Jose locked Rachel out of their apartment.

Rachel said they were watching it together, and when she looked at Jose, “He does not seem remorseful at all.”

Despite getting messages from friends and coworkers about his crude behavior towards his wife, Jose’s response was, “How many times do I have to apologize?”

MAFS star Rachel Gordillo reveals the final straw that broke her marriage

Rachel recounted an incident that occurred the next day, as the couple had a trip planned for Cancun, Mexico.

The MAFS star got recognized by a couple who saw the episode, and when they chided Jose for his behavior, he blamed it on “editing.”

Rachel said that’s when she realized he wasn’t sorry for his behavior.

However, things got worse. The pair missed their flight, and Rachel scampered to pay for a hotel and rebook their flights while overwhelmed and in tears.

Meanwhile, Jose was upset and gave her the silent treatment because he wanted to take the cheaper option and have them sleep at the airport, and she said no.

“We get to the room, I’m crying ’cause I’m just so upset that we missed the flight,” explained Rachel. “Instead of consoling me, he’s like, ‘Why are you crying?’ and he leaves me to go to the hotel bar.”

“That’s when I decided it was over,” she said.

The couple went to Cancun the next day, and Rachel broke up with Jose over dinner on his birthday. Ouch!

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.