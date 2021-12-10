MAFS: Jose and Rachel call it quits for good; couple announces their divorce

Jose and Rachel are getting divorced. Pic credit: Lifetime

The rollercoaster relationship between Married at First Sight couple Jose and Rachel is officially over, making them the final couple to file for divorce. It’s fair to say that Season 13 has been a flop since not one couple is left standing.

Viewers have been frustrated with the experts over the past few years and with Season 14 just around the corner, we’re hoping that things will take a different turn. For now, we’re still dealing with the not-so-surprising news that Jose and Rachel have called it quits.

The audience witnessed some rocky moments between the pair who decided to stay married on Decision Day but faced many issues when the cameras stopped filming.

During the reunion, Rachel and Jose announced that they had broken up but had since reconciled and wanted to make their marriage work. Clearly, that didn’t go well because now they’re headed for divorce.

Rachel and Jose announce their divorce

The Married at First Sight stars were the last pair standing but now it’s officially over! Jose and Rachel recently made an announcement about their divorce in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

“After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways. It’s a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and forth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future,” the statement read.

The former couple added, “The MAFS journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner. We are grateful to all those who stood by us throughout the last eight-plus months.”

The breakup news is not surprising. If Rachel and Jose’s social media pages are anything to go by, neither has posted any recent photos or videos with each other.

All the MAFS Season 13 couples have split

The Married at First Sight experts certainly didn’t get it right this season because none of their Season 13 matches are still together.

Brett and Ryan’s relationship ended before it even started and Johnny and Bao struggled from start to end.

Michaela and Zack’s tumultuous marriage led to tons of backlash from TV viewers. While many were hopeful that Gil and Myrla could make it work, they split by the time the reunion rolled around.

In a strange twist, Zack and Bao decided to mix things up and try their luck at dating each other since both their marriages ended in disaster. But that didn’t work out either as rumors recently emerged that Zack had cheated on Bao with a mystery woman.

Rachel and Jose were the last ones standing, but now that’s over too, so I guess we can call the Season 13 experiment a failure.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.