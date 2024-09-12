MAFS alum Lindsey Georgoulis kicks off wedding day countdown: Here’s what we know

Lindsey Georgoulis is having an exciting year and it’s not over yet with her upcoming wedding.

The Married at First Sight star didn’t get her happily ever after when she tied the know with Mark Maher in Season 14 and their toxic relationship played out for the world to see.

However, here’s hoping that the second time will be the charm because Lindsey is ready.

We spotted a post on her social media that gave us a timeline of when Lindsey and her fiance Ray will walk down the aisle.

The couple announced their engagement earlier this year with a magazine spread where Lindsey showed off her stunning ring.

The MAFS alum also shared details about the romantic gesture during a tropical getaway to Mexico.

MAFS alum Lindsey Georgoulis is counting down to her wedding day

Lindsey and Ray celebrate their second year of dating in June, but next year this time they’ll be celebrating their first year of marriage.

The former MAFS star recently shared a post on her Instagram Story after purchasing their first home together in anticipation of their future.

Lindsey shared the lovely housewarming gift she received from her realtor — a table decor shaped like a pumpkin with the words, “Mr. & Mrs. Est.2014” inscribed on the front.

She tagged her realtor in the post writing, “@JULIESCHEIBNER_REALTOR THANK YOU! SO THOUGHTFUL.”

Lindsey also hinted at her wedding date, adding a countdown timer that showed they were one month and 28 days away from the big event.

If our math is correct, it’s a December wedding for the MAFS alum and her beau.

Lindsey Georgoulis teases her wedding date. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey is taking a big step in her career.

It’s been a busy year for the former MAFS star who’s also been busy with her medical profession.

The 36-year-old has been a registered nurse for quite some time, but now she’s taking another step in her career.

Lindsey recently posted a photo on Instagram with a big smile while holding a sign that read, “First day of grad school.”

“It’s never too late to chase your dreams. First official day of Grad School,” she noted in the caption.

“A favorite quote of mine is, ‘The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. the second best time is today,'” she continued, “I hope you believe in yourself the way I believe in you.”

The RN received many congratulatory messages and people were eager to learn more.

“What are you going to grad school for? And congratulations 🎊🎉,” someone asked.

“MSN with a focus on clinical nurse leadership,” she responded.

A MAFS fan has a question. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.