Chris Collette calls Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher’s relationship ‘toxic’

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher have quickly become the most explosive couples on this season of Married at First Sight.

The latest episode saw Lindsey hitting way below the belt with Mark in their public argument on a group date and her behavior was upsetting for many Married at First Sight viewers to watch.

The behavior was also upsetting for Lindsey and Mark’s costar Chris Collette who had personal insight into the couple’s problematic dynamic and admitted that Lindsey and Mark’s relationship was toxic.

Chris Collette shares his take on Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher’s marriage

During Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Chris Collette, Katina Goode, and Steve Moy reacted to Lindsey and Mark’s fight on the group date.

At one point during the date, Lindsey could be heard bashing Mark to producers. Lindsey threw low blows at Mark as she called him an idiot and pathetic. She also dissed his income, “roach-infested apartment,” and even their sex life.

Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Chris if he was surprised by Lindsey and Mark’s argument and Chris revealed that fights like these were not uncommon between Lindsey and Mark.

When asked if he’s surprised, Chris responded, “Not at this point. No. It has happened too many times. And there’s just too many times where something like this came up.”

Keshia then questioned if Chris had seen Lindsey and Mark fight like this up close and Chris shared that he’s often the one Lindsey and Mark call when they’re upset with one another.

Chris expressed, “I think I tend to be the one that gets the first phone call from both of them. ‘He’s this.’ ‘She’s this.’ And it’s just so toxic.”

Married at First Sight cast members share their thoughts on Lindsey’s behavior

Katina, who has her own beef with Lindsey, also weighed in on the fight, sharing, “I just think people should be cautious of the words that they say when they’re angry because you can’t take them back. But when you take low blows and like say things, you’re putting more wounds in your relationship and it becomes harder each argument to recover if it’s a repetitive thing.”

Meanwhile, Steve expressed that he thinks Mark is afraid of Lindsey because of her explosive reactions.

Married at First Sight’s official Instagram page shared the clip of Lindsey dissing Mark and it led MAFS alum Shawniece Jackson to comment as she clearly found Lindsey’s jabs towards Mark to be out of line.

Shawniece commented, “I don’t usually say much but this is ridiculous!”

Do you think Lindsey and Mark will recover after their latest fight and say yes on Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.