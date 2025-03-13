MAFS alum Cortney Hendrix suffered from depression in Season 1

Cortney Hendrix is a Married at First Sight OG, so who better to give an opinion about the current season?

The alum joined a panel of former MAFS stars in a special that followed Part 1 of the Season 18 reunion.

However, Cortney shared information about her time on the show that viewers didn’t know, revealing she was depressed and at the lowest point in her life during filming.

That experience and the negativity that comes with being on TV kept the 38-year-old out of the spotlight for a decade.

In Season 1, the experts matched her with Jason Carrion and it didn’t take long for the couple to fall in love and quickly become fan favorites.

Jason and Cortney stayed together for five years but later shocked MAFS viewers when they confirmed their divorce in 2019.

The makeup artist and the first responder have moved on with their lives, but Cortney recently reflected on how it all started.

MAFS’ Cortney Hendrix suffered from depression while filming Season 1

Cortney was a guest on Married at First Sight: Secrets Revealed and she opened up about what viewers didn’t see on the show.

She was going through depression while working full-time, getting to know her new husband, and having cameras follow their every move.



“I was suffering,” Cortney confessed. “I was going through the first depressive episode that I’ve ever had because of things that were happening and I didn’t want to film anymore.”

“There is a reason why I’ve been gone for ten years because I don’t like it. I don’t like how it made me feel,” she continued.

However, despite hitting the lowest low of her life, the experience caused the mom of two to self-reflect and restore her faith.

“That for me is what Married at First Sight was like—it was a season, but it brought me back to my faith,” Cortney shared.

Cortney is happily married with two kids

Cortney has moved on from her MAFS experience.

The MAFS alum told PEOPLE that she was broken for a long time after her divorce from Jason and wasn’t sure she would find love again.

However, in 2018, Cortney met her now-husband Sherm through mutual friends, and they got engaged in 2020.

Months later, the lovebirds exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in North Carolina with 30 of their closest family and friends.

Cortney and Sherm, both divorced, were eager to start a family together.

In 2021, the couple’s first son, Dale Sherman, was born.

Two years later, Cortney announced that she was expecting her second child and in May 2023, they welcomed another son, Turner Ray Sherman.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.