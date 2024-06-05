MAFS Season 1 update: What happened to Cortney and Jason?

Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix made for an adorable match when they tied the knot in Season 1 of Married at First Sight, and it’s no surprise that they quickly became a fan favorite.

Jason and Cortney were committed to the process despite being among the first couples to participate in the unique marital experiment.

The newly-matched pair completely trusted the experts, and throughout the season, we saw the couple fall in love and make plans for their future.

After the season ended, Jason and Cortney continued to chronicle their lives in front of the cameras.

Viewers got an inside look at their first year of marriage as they navigated their careers while trying to build a solid foundation for their marriage.

However, that was many moons ago, so where are Cortney and Jason today?

MAFS Season 1 couple Cortney and Jason are divorced

While the couple’s marriage lasted longer than many others from the MAFS franchise, sadly, after five years, Jason and Cortney parted ways in 2019.

Since then, the couple have both moved on with their lives.

Jason met and married British actress Roxanne Pallett.

The couple exchanged handwritten vows in an intimate ceremony, saying I Do in front of 10 close friends and family at the Lutheran Evangelic Chuch in New York in January 2020, per The Sun.

“Watching her walk down the aisle as I took her hand in marriage was one of the most significant moments in my life,” Jason told the media outlet. “I have finally found my person, the one who I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lovethecarrions In 2021, the NYC firefighter and the British actress announced they were expecting their first child together.



It’s hard to know what Jason and Roxanne have been up to since then, as the couple have both removed themselves from social media and opted to live away from the spotlight.

Cortney Hendrix is happily married with two kids

Cortney has also moved on since her divorce from Jason, and in 2020, she got engaged to her then-boyfriend, Sherm.

The MAFS star and her fiance tied the knot later that year, and they didn’t waste any time starting a family together.

In April 2021, the couple announced to the world that they were expecting their first child and their son, Dale Sherman, was born later that year.

In 2023, Cortney revealed that she was pregnant with baby number two, and in May, their second son, Turner Ray Sherman, was born.

The MAFS alum enjoys being a wife and mom and constantly shares life updates on social media.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.